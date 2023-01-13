Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
scttx.com
Career, Technical Education Annual Public Notification of Nondiscrimination
January 18, 2022 - Tenaha Independent School District offers career and technical education programs. Admission to these programs is based on admission standards. It is the policy of Tenaha Independent School Districts not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex or handicap in its vocational programs, services or activities and provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other designated youth groups as required by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended; Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972; and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended.
scttx.com
Moore Voice of Democracy District Co-winner
January 18, 2023 - Maisyn Moore, 11th grade student at Joaquin HS was our VFW Post 8904 co-winner in this year’s Voice of Democracy contest. Maisyn went on to win First Place at the District 19 level competition and on Saturday, January 14, 2023 she and her mother Courtney attended the district winter meeting at Lufkin VFW Post 1836. There Maisyn recited her award winning essay and was presented with an engraved plaque and check for $500.
scttx.com
Elections Office Accepting Absentee ballot Applications
January 17, 2023 - The Shelby County Elections Office is now accepting applications for Absentee Ballots by Mail. You may call us at 936-234-2147 to request one be mailed to you, or you can pick one up at the Shelby County Clerk's office at 124 Austin Street, Center, Texas 75935.
scttx.com
County Moves Forward with Paxton-Jackson Water Well Project
January 18, 2023 - The Shelby County Commissioners continued to discuss emergency action on assisting the Paxton/Jackson Water Supply in drilling a new well during their meeting held Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The Paxton/Jackson Water Supply is seeking to upgrade their system and has approached the county for assistance in...
scttx.com
DETCOG Board to Hold January Meeting in San Augustine
January 18, 2023 - Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG) Board of Directors will hold their regular monthly meeting Thursday, January 26, 2023, at San Augustine Rodeo Arena at 1109 Oaklawn Street in San Augustine, Texas. A Luncheon will be served at noon, and the Board meeting will be held immediately afterwards.
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Report Includes 2 Calls for Week of Jan. 8-16
January 16, 2023 - The week of January 8th through 16th yielded a modest 2 calls for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. On Wednesday at 1:43pm a call was received stating that a burn pile had gotten out of control and flames were rapidly approaching the woods on Highway 84 East. Upon arriving, the JVFD found an area beside the roadway that was burning with fire spreading into a yard. Two brush trucks were utilized on scene to quickly put a stop to the spread and bring the fire down to a smolder.
scttx.com
Diamond B Coffee New Member Ribbon Cutting
January 16, 2023 - Join the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors in welcoming Marty Brandon, owner of Diamond B Coffee to the Chamber of Commerce at a New Member Ribbon Cutting. The Ribbon Cutting will be on Friday, January 27th at 11:00am. Marty Brandon opened the doors of Diamond...
scttx.com
Extensive Investigation into Fuel Theft Leads to Arrest in Timpson
January 17, 2023 - A several month investigation into the alleged theft of a large quantity of fuel from a service station in Shelby County has resulted in the arrest of one individual by Shelby County Constables. The investigation culminated on Friday, January 13, 2023, in the arrest of an...
scttx.com
Jessie Sims
Funeral service is 2pm Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Community Funeral Home in Center, Texas with Bishop Roosevelt Swindle as Eulogist. Visitation is 10am until 6pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Community Chapel. He leaves to cherish his memories:. Wife, Lamerle Sims of Center. Sisters:. Twin sister, Dessie Manning...
scttx.com
Truck Collides with Wall on U.S. 96 North
January 17, 2023 - U.S. Highway 96 North across the road from the Center Country Club was the scene of a single-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and a stone wall January 15, 2023. Emergency responders arriving at the scene found a pickup truck which had collided on its driver's...
scttx.com
DPS Investigates Crash on SH7 at CR 1211
January 17, 2023 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 7 (SH 7), at the intersection of County Road 1211, that occurred today, January 17, 2023. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:40am, a 2023 Buick SUV driven by Cullen Kendrick,...
scttx.com
Billy Earl Williams
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Mt. Herman Cemetery in Shelby County with Joel Jackson officiating. Visitation will begin at Noon at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Born August 18, 1945, in Center, Texas, Billy is the son of John Thomas...
scttx.com
Michael Wayne Rowland
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Born January 7, 1970, Michael is the son of William Lennie Rowland and Joann Martin Rowland. He loved riding motorcycles, coon hunting, and training dogs for coon hunting.
scttx.com
Carrie Ellen Graves
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 5PM-7PM at Mangum Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 2pm with Bro. Don Noble officiating. Interment will follow at Antioch Cemetery, Center, Texas. A full obituary will be available soon.
scttx.com
Barbara Dickinson
Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center with visitation at 1:30 p.m. at Watson & Sons Funeral Home. Bro. Gordon Vaughn will officiate. Born September 28, 1932, Barbara was the daughter of Roy and Gladys Doggett. She was preceded...
scttx.com
NWS Issues Tornado Warning; Storm Located Near Timpson
January 18, 2023 - The National Weather Service, Shreveport LA, issued a Tornado Warning at 11:31am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Tornado Warning for West central De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Southeastern Panola County in northeastern Texas... and Northwestern Shelby County in eastern Texas... until 12:15pm CST.
scttx.com
Lady Roughriders Fall to Lady Bulldogs 47-36 Still Fighting for District 17 Playoff Spot
The Center Lady Roughriders varsity basketball team fell at home to the Carthage Lady Bulldogs by a 47-36 score on Tuesday. Center now has a 7-12 overall standing and a 3-5 District 17 4A mark. Carthage is 11-15 overall and 5-2 overall. The game was close early and Carthage held...
Comments / 0