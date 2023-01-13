January 18, 2022 - Tenaha Independent School District offers career and technical education programs. Admission to these programs is based on admission standards. It is the policy of Tenaha Independent School Districts not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex or handicap in its vocational programs, services or activities and provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other designated youth groups as required by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended; Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972; and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended.

