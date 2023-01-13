LANCASTER, Pa. — Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lancaster are searching for a man accused of hitting two victims with an aluminum baseball bat. Troopers say that on Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m., they received a phone call alleging that Kerr Michael Graham struck one victim in the head three times with the bat, causing visible injuries. He then hit the other victim on the arm when they tried to intervene, according to a press release.

