ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Harrisburg teen accused of robbing, raping woman at gunpoint

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg teen has been arrested after police say he robbed and raped a woman at gunpoint in the city Monday morning. Giovanni Hall, 18, is charged with robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, rape for forcible compulsion and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of South 13th and Berryhill streets, according to Harrisburg Police.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of hitting victim in the head with baseball bat

LANCASTER, Pa. — Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lancaster are searching for a man accused of hitting two victims with an aluminum baseball bat. Troopers say that on Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m., they received a phone call alleging that Kerr Michael Graham struck one victim in the head three times with the bat, causing visible injuries. He then hit the other victim on the arm when they tried to intervene, according to a press release.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Suspect accused of Camp Hill bank robbery captured by U.S. Marshals

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with robbing a Camp Hill bank last month, police said Tuesday. Charles Joseph Gray, 39, no fixed address, is charged with robbery and other charges related to the robbery of a Fulton Bank location on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on Thursday, Dec. 29, Camp Hill Police said.
CAMP HILL, PA
FOX 43

Police searching for York County porch pirate

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police say that the woman made an Instacart delivery on Jan. 16 around 4:55 p.m. in York County. After the delivery was made, she allegedly stepped onto a neighbor's porch and stole a package before leaving the area with the package in her vehicle.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police searching for $45,000 truck tractor thief

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a suspect after a truck tractor was stolen from a Myerstown truck repair shop. The maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor, valued at $45,000, was taken from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC sometime around 11:35 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to PSP.
MYERSTOWN, PA
FOX 43

State Police are searching for missing York County man

RED LION, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing York County man. Daniel Hesketh, 38, of Red Lion, was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue at about 8 p.m. on Friday. He was driving his vehicle, a white 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with PA registration LFZ8544, according to police.
RED LION, PA
FOX 43

Vandals strike at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a vandalism case at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County. It occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to Lititz Borough Police. A suspect or group of suspects spray-painted graffiti on portions of the band shell and other property inside the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One person injured in Lebanon shooting

LEBANON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Lebanon Tuesday night. It occurred around 5:30 p.m. in Monument Park on Lehman Street, police said. Responding officers found a 39-year-old male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to his leg, according to police.
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Police investigating shots-fired incident in Hanover

HANOVER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in the borough of Hanover. It occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Carlisle Street, according to Hanover Police. Police say a man approached a car occupied by three men and a woman, and a verbal...
HANOVER, PA
FOX 43

Hawaii couple charged with fraud and money laundering, York victim lost over $100,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A couple in Hawaii is facing wire fraud and money laundering charges stemming from a worldwide counterfeit art scheme. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the unsealing of an indictment charging Earl Marshawn Washington, 60, and his wife, Zsanett Nagy, 31, who both live in Honolulu, HI with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.
HONOLULU, HI
FOX 43

71-year-old man dies after house fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 9:37 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, one 71-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 16 as a result of the fire. The man succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel, according to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle police charge man with false report of stolen 1963 Corvette

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Blair County man is facing false report and insurance fraud charges following a report of a stolen Corvette, according to the Carlisle Police Department. Joel D. Treece, from Roaring Spring, reportedly called police on April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. for a stolen Corvette near the intersection of N. Pitt Street and H. Street in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

One dead following York County house fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17: A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshall determined that the home is a total loss, leaving one resident displaced. The victim has been identified by York County Coroner's Office as 72-year-old Bonnie Myers. Her cause of death is still pending. Officials have determined...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy