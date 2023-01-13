Read full article on original website
Harrisburg teen accused of robbing, raping woman at gunpoint
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg teen has been arrested after police say he robbed and raped a woman at gunpoint in the city Monday morning. Giovanni Hall, 18, is charged with robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, rape for forcible compulsion and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of South 13th and Berryhill streets, according to Harrisburg Police.
York County mother pleads guilty to endangering two-year-old more than four years after the boy's death
YORK, Pa. — Update, 3 p.m.: Leah Mullinix, the mother of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix, who died in 2018 from a traumatic brain injury, pled guilty to one count of child endangerment on Wednesday. According to the York County Court of Common Pleas. Mullinix will be sentenced on April 20,...
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of hitting victim in the head with baseball bat
LANCASTER, Pa. — Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lancaster are searching for a man accused of hitting two victims with an aluminum baseball bat. Troopers say that on Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m., they received a phone call alleging that Kerr Michael Graham struck one victim in the head three times with the bat, causing visible injuries. He then hit the other victim on the arm when they tried to intervene, according to a press release.
Police: Suspect fires at homeowner during attempted burglary in York County
YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a shots-fired incident in Spring Garden Township. It occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on January 14 on the 900 block of South Edgar Street, according to Spring Garden Township Police. The victim reported that he was alerted to a possible...
Suspect accused of Camp Hill bank robbery captured by U.S. Marshals
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with robbing a Camp Hill bank last month, police said Tuesday. Charles Joseph Gray, 39, no fixed address, is charged with robbery and other charges related to the robbery of a Fulton Bank location on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on Thursday, Dec. 29, Camp Hill Police said.
Police searching for York County porch pirate
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police say that the woman made an Instacart delivery on Jan. 16 around 4:55 p.m. in York County. After the delivery was made, she allegedly stepped onto a neighbor's porch and stole a package before leaving the area with the package in her vehicle.
Police searching for $45,000 truck tractor thief
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a suspect after a truck tractor was stolen from a Myerstown truck repair shop. The maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor, valued at $45,000, was taken from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC sometime around 11:35 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to PSP.
Lititz Police investigating strong-arm robbery along Landis Valley Road
LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected robbery that occurred earlier this week in Lititz. It happened around 10 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road, according to Lititz Borough Police. The victim reported he was walking along the road when he was approached by...
State Police are searching for missing York County man
RED LION, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing York County man. Daniel Hesketh, 38, of Red Lion, was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue at about 8 p.m. on Friday. He was driving his vehicle, a white 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with PA registration LFZ8544, according to police.
Vandals strike at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a vandalism case at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County. It occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to Lititz Borough Police. A suspect or group of suspects spray-painted graffiti on portions of the band shell and other property inside the...
One person injured in Lebanon shooting
LEBANON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Lebanon Tuesday night. It occurred around 5:30 p.m. in Monument Park on Lehman Street, police said. Responding officers found a 39-year-old male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to his leg, according to police.
Lancaster man jailed after pleading guilty to homicide in 2021 beating death of Brandon Schweers
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will serve up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating another man to death in the city in September 2021, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Friday. Aaron Robertson, 34, of the 100 block of Pearl Street, pleaded guilty...
Former Dauphin County Prison officer charged with indecent assault of inmate
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A former Dauphin County Prison correctional officer has been charged with indecent assault of an inmate. According to Dauphin County officials, Donald Drybola, 47, from Gettysburg, was charged Friday, Jan. 13 for the assault of an inmate late last year. Drybola worked as a correctional...
Police investigating shots-fired incident in Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in the borough of Hanover. It occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Carlisle Street, according to Hanover Police. Police say a man approached a car occupied by three men and a woman, and a verbal...
Hawaii couple charged with fraud and money laundering, York victim lost over $100,000
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A couple in Hawaii is facing wire fraud and money laundering charges stemming from a worldwide counterfeit art scheme. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the unsealing of an indictment charging Earl Marshawn Washington, 60, and his wife, Zsanett Nagy, 31, who both live in Honolulu, HI with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.
Police release details of deadly two-vehicle crash in Washington Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a crash on Monday night. Emergency crews arrived on scene at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. A 69-year-old male victim from East Berlin was...
71-year-old man dies after house fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 9:37 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, one 71-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 16 as a result of the fire. The man succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel, according to...
New Cumberland man facing several charges following brief police chase
A New Cumberland man is facing several charges following a brief police chase, according to the Fairview Township Police Department. John Mau, 41, from Ross Avenue was arrested during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Steigerwalt Hollow Road, New Cumberland on Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:48 p.m. According...
Carlisle police charge man with false report of stolen 1963 Corvette
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Blair County man is facing false report and insurance fraud charges following a report of a stolen Corvette, according to the Carlisle Police Department. Joel D. Treece, from Roaring Spring, reportedly called police on April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. for a stolen Corvette near the intersection of N. Pitt Street and H. Street in Carlisle.
One dead following York County house fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17: A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshall determined that the home is a total loss, leaving one resident displaced. The victim has been identified by York County Coroner's Office as 72-year-old Bonnie Myers. Her cause of death is still pending. Officials have determined...
