13abc.com
City officials remain tight-lipped on the City of Toledo v. Block Communications proposed settlement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the city of Toledo formally presents its proposed settlement over the lawsuit with Block Communications for the Summit Street reconstruction project, the city appears to have little to say about the matter. While council members had their first chance to assess the matter on Tuesday,...
13abc.com
TFRD Deputy Chief receives Distinguished Hispanic Ohioan Award
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Deputy Chief at the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department received the Distinguished Hispanic Ohioan Award for Northwest Ohio on Wednesday morning. TFRD says Dr. Gregory Guzman, State Commissioner with the Ohio Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs, presented the award to Deputy Chief Daniel Brown-Martinez at a ceremony held at the Toledo Fire Headquarters on Jan. 17.
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces million dollar grant opportunity for H.V. Savage Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced a one million dollar grant opportunity for H.V. Savage Park and is seeking feedback on what to possibly use the money for. The City will be holding a public meeting on Jan. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to...
13abc.com
City of Perrysburg limits number of credit cards and usage for department heads
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - We all know credit cards can end up in the wrong hands. Perrysburg City Council is taking steps to make sure cards used by the city don’t end up misused by city employees. “We want to be proactive with credit card fraud that’s around the...
13abc.com
Toledo businesses come together for anniversary of two fallen Toledo firefighters
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo businesses are coming together for the anniversary of the death of two Toledo firefighters. Jan. 26, 2023 marks the nine year anniversary of the arson fire that killed Toledo firefighters Steve Machcinski and Jamie Dickman. Toledo Strong says every year on Jan. 26, Toledoans come...
13abc.com
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
Employee deceased after medical emergency in Anderson's grain silo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the Anderson's plant at 440 Kuhlman Road in south Toledo Tuesday regarding a medical call. According to a Toledo police report, TFRD arrived at the scene at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the victim's coworkers were performing life-saving measures after the 61-year-old employee had experienced a medical emergency while working in a grain silo.
TPD: Gunfire at central Toledo intersection strikes residence, vehicle Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 6, 2023. Police are investigating after responding to several calls for shots fired at the intersection of Buckingham Street and N. Detroit Avenue in central Toledo Saturday. Toledo police received a call...
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Climb Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Check out Toledo’s only indoor rock climbing facility at Climb Toledo!. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
WTOL-TV
Toledo Peruvian restaurant locked out by landlord
Chosica closed in early January after not being able to pay rent. Owners cite covid-19 lockdowns and inflation issues.
13abc.com
University of Findlay students study the impact of the Ohio Callery pear tree ban on pollinators
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Callery pear trees, also called Bradford pear trees, are found all over our area, however, they’re now banned in the Buckeye State. As of Jan. 1, the invasive species is illegal to sell, grow or plant in Ohio. Some local college students had concerns about...
13abc.com
Metroparks Toledo seeks out trail patrol volunteers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dressed in bright yellow shirts, Metroparks Toledo Trail Patrol volunteers are easy to spot as they walk the local trails. In fact, you might have spotted one or two during your time visiting a local trail. Metropark Toledo officials say they’re looking to expand the team and are now accepting volunteer applications.
13abc.com
Man wanted for Toledo homicide arrested in Cleveland
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was wanted for a December 2021 homicide was arrested in Cleveland by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. USMS says on Jan. 17, members of NOVFTF located and arrested Titus Crittendon, 26 near the 9700 block...
13abc.com
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County grand jury has ruled the shooting and killing of a Toledo man as an act of self-defense. According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of shooting and killing Issac Carpenter. Carpenter’s mother Aviance Hill is still...
13abc.com
Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
Pair of river otters spotted in northwest Ohio, gains popularity online
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — While otters can be seen at the Toledo Zoo, they're not as common out in nature. But, a lucky parkgoer at Providence Metropark spotted two of the furry critters in early January. Her video has gained a lot of attention online, reaching over 100,000 views....
westbendnews.net
Multi-State Pursuit ends in Williams County
Mill Creek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line. At approximately 8:37PM, a trooper with the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the pursuit vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US20 near County Road 11. Ohio troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued which ended in a single vehicle crash on County Road 20/N west of US127. The suspect exited the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot. After a physical altercation in a field east of US127, the suspect was taken into custody. Two officers sustained minor injuries from the physical altercation.
13abc.com
TPD Academy host 69th Graduation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department 69th police academy class walked across the stage at Owens Community College. Interim Police Chief Michael Troendle said the officers are joining the force at a crucial time. “This is a day that is very exciting and makes everyone in the police...
13abc.com
Swatting incident prompts increased safety protocols at Ottawa Hills Local Schools
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Whether it’s real or an act of swatting, the threat of violence at a school is no joke. Friday morning, someone called in a threat to Ottawa Hills Local Schools. It put the district on lockdown and prompted anxious parents to gather outside the Junior/Senior High School.
13abc.com
Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting
TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
