ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 154 Fully Open From Los Olivos to Santa Barbara

Hightway 154 is set to reopen from Highway 192 to the State Route 246 (roundabout) at 5:00 pm. Highway 154 Open in Los Olivos Following Bridge Repair. Highway 154 is reopened in both directions at the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge in Los Olivos. By Caltrans. 8:00 p.m., January 16, 2023.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 154 Now Open Following Los Olivos Bridge Repair

Highway 154 is reopened in both directions at the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge in Los Olivos. Highway 154 remains closed at the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge in Los Olivos so Caltrans can continue repairs at the bridge abutments impacted by running water caused by drain failure. The current detour remains...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

GOLETA BEACH PARK CLOSED DUE TO LOCAL STORM EMERGENCY

Santa Barbara County has closed public access to Goleta Beach Park at Sandspit Road due to emergency beach nourishment operations. Operations began on January 11 and will continue as needed until facilities have been cleared. Work will occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week for approximately the first ten days. This will help to complete the process sooner, protect the communities below impacted basins and minimize beach closures. Large rocks and debris from basins below the Cave and Thomas Fire burn areas will be sorted from the basin material before it is transferred to the beach.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Two Kayakers Rescued Off Isla Vista

Two men in one kayak were rescued from rough seas on Monday afternoon. At 5:17 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department deployed water rescue teams off Del Playa Drive between Camino Quarto and Camino Del Sur. The kayak carrying two college-aged men had flipped in the over-head storm surf...
ISLA VISTA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

120th Anniversary of Potter Hotel Opening

It would be impossible to come to a conclusion about the Most Important Date in Santa Barbara’s history. Probably the top four on most people’s minds would be the founding of the presidio on April 21, 1782, the Mission on December 4, 1786, the great earthquake of June 29, 1925 and my birthday, November 26.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Incorrect News Reports on Local Storms

Not long after the storms began last week, some small and big time news publications were running with a wildly inaccurate story about the local area. "14 Dead in Montecito," titles stated. It was really 14 people died throughout the state and Montecito was entirely evacuated, but no one died here thankfully.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: JAN 16

Week of January 16 - 20, 2023: Advisory Commission meetings of Santa Barbara City. A long-time Edhat subscriber, hoping for more public participation in our local government, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think. There have been requests for coverage of other jurisdictions; volunteers to do that, please contact info@edhat.com. If we've mis-posted an address or there's a meeting that we failed to list, please note the correction in the Comments section below. Thanks!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Tanja Heitman Tapped as Assistant County Executive Officer

County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato announced today that she has appointed Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman as an Assistant County Executive Officer to oversee and coordinate the County’s health and human service and public safety departments. This is a new, restructured position that combines many of the key duties...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Suspects Arrested with 20 Catalytic Converters

A traffic enforcement stop has resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of 20 catalytic converters. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a deputy on proactive patrol conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle leaving the Isla Vista area, near Los Carneros Road and Castilian.
ISLA VISTA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Five Santa Barbara County Schools Named California Distinguished Schools

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced that five Santa Barbara County elementary schools have been named 2023 California Distinguished Schools by the California Department of Education (CDE). The Distinguished Schools program returned this year, after a temporary suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, only elementary schools were eligible in California. Awardees will hold the title for two years.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Film Festival Unveils 2023 Poster and Program

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) has unveiled its poster and programming for this year's festival set to kick off on February 8. The 38th annual festival will run for 10 days showcasing 52 world premieres and 78 U.S. premieres from 43 countries, along with tributes featuring the year’s top talent, panel discussions, and free community education and outreach programs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy