Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick
The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings Sign Curtis Weaver to Futures Contract, Lose Kyle Hinton and Myles Dorn
The Vikings have signed a handful of players to futures contracts, including former Dolphins fifth-round pick Curtis Weaver, who was a highly productive edge rusher in college. They also signed six of their own practice squad players to futures contracts: WR Trishton Jackson, WR Blake Proehl, CB Tay Gowan, TE...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals-Ravens Playoff Broadcast Sets Ratings Milestone
CINCINNATI — NBC garnered it's largest Sunday audience this season during the Bengals 24-17 win over Baltimore on Sunday. The game averaged 28.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched Sunday primetime show on any network since last year's Super Bowl. The game closed a out a banner ratings weekend...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers: National predictions
The Dallas Cowboys are fresh off their first road playoff victory in approximately 30 years. The Cowboys will have to beat the San Francisco 49ers on the road if they want to advance to the NFC Championship game for the first time since 1996. The Cowboys opened as a 4-point...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Make Trade in Athletic Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2022, the Green Bay Packers got the receiver they wanted by making a trade with an NFC North rival. In Dane Brugler’s second mock draft of the season for The Athletic, the Packers swung a trade with the Detroit Lions, moved back from No. 15 to No. 18, and selected Iowa defender Lukas Van Ness. A defensive lineman for the Hawkeyes, he fits the mold of the big outside linebacker that the Packers have preferred with the likes of Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Roundup: Updates On Jonah Williams, Bills Players, And More
CINCINNATI — The first divisional-round injury reports are here for the Bengals and Bills. Cincinnati is banged up along its offensive front as guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) didn't practice. They are both long shots to play Sunday and will likely sit one more...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Wrong Jersey Into Weekly Press Conference
CINCINNATI —Joe Burrow had a little gaffe after today's practice. The Bengals' franchise player showed up wearing Brandon Allen's No. 8 jersey. He had a great laugh with reporters about the whole mix-up during "one of those days." "Well, so what happened was I forgot about the press conference,"...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Expecting Hostile Environment Saturday Night
Philadelphia might be known as the City of Brotherly Love, but don't expect its sports fans to roll out the red carpet for visiting teams. Such will be the case this Saturday when the New York Giants make their second trip in three weeks into South Philly, this time for a winner-takes-all playoff game against the No. 1 seeded Eagles.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Injury Report: One Change from Tuesday
The New York Giants' Wednesday injury report mostly remained the same as Tuesday, with four players--defensive back Landon Collins (ankle), receiver Isaiah Hodgins (ankle), cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip), and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (quad) still listed as limited, and one (defensive back Jason Pinnock) listed as a full participant. Cornerback...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Divisional Round Odds & Betting Lines | Complete NFL Playoff Odds & Spreads
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NFL Divisional Round is typically the best weekend of the pro football season and this year should be no exception, as the top four seeds in the AFC advanced to this round and the NFC features four marquee clubs, including the top two seeds in that conference. Having this many quality teams should make the NFL Divisional Round odds this week quite fun to navigate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Todd Monken Had to Say About NFL Jobs Calling
Now that Georgia's 2022 season has officially concluded following their second consecutive national title win, players and coaches now begin their preparation for the upcoming season. Some players have had to make the decision of whether they will stay or leave whether that be through the transfer portal or off to the NFL, but it's not just players who have those decisions to make.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What First Round of Playoff Games Taught Bears
The first weekend of playoff games provided the Bears with a pathway to postseason success. First, they need to worry about winning a game rather than winning a playoff game. It's still a good idea to keep in mind what success in postseason looks like because GM Ryan Poles said the goal is for "sustained success." They're not seeking a playoff appearance and loss once every decade.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots’ 2022 Rookie Class Gets High Grade
The kids are all right, at least in New England. An analytical study published on ESPN determined that the New England Patriots' 2022 draft class was the ninth-most productive during the regular season. The rankings took only the rookies' freshman year endeavors - not future projections - into account using a determination of "how many points (estimated) that (a) player either earned for his offense or saved for his defense."
Comments / 0