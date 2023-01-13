Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDBJ7.com
Stuart man’s disappearance deemed suspicious; deputies ask for help
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Stuart man. Charles Edward Martin Jr., 56 of Shingle Shop Road, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday, January 14, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say Martin has...
Man accused of leading police on a chase in stolen tractor across Watauga County
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A TikTok video shows police patrol vehicles chasing a man on a John Deere tractor through Watauga County. The chase started in Boone near Three Forks Baptist Church, according to Boone police. The suspect, Ronnie Hicks, is accused of stealing the tractor and driving it recklessly on Highway 421, crashing into multiple vehicles.
wbtw.com
Two identified, charged after ‘obscene’ act recorded by minors at Virginia store
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Two people wanted on multiple charges after an ‘obscene’ sexual act took place at a convenience store in Grundy have been identified, police said. According to the release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a fight at the Double Kwik convenience store on Jan. 1. As police were responding to the call, deputies reportedly passed a vehicle matching the description of the reported vehicle that was involved in the altercation.
WDBJ7.com
Missing teen seen in Pulaski County; police agencies asked to be on the lookout
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. Campbell is a Black male who stands 5′4″ and weighs 105 pounds, with brown hair and...
WSLS
4 juveniles hospitalized after Montgomery County crash, authorities say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle crash in Montgomery County Monday left four people under the age of 18 seriously injured, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on 460 at the North Fork Road intersection. Two vehicles...
lootpress.com
Two arrested, two wanted by Beckley Police after large drug bust
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On January 17, 2023, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, assisted by Special Response Teams from the WV State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, executed three search warrants at Willbrian Apartments located at 510 Ewart Avenue in Beckley and one search warrant at a residence in the 6000 Block of Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley.
WSET
Body found in burning car; man charged with first-degree murder: Wytheville Sheriff
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On January 13 just before 4 a.m., first responders arrived at a burning car on Saint Paul Church Road in Wytheville, the Wythe County Sheriff's Office said. Inside the burning car they found a dead body. A suspect was identified after WCSO had collected...
Wythe Co.: Man arrested after body found in burning vehicle
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Wythe County emergency crews found a body inside a burning vehicle on Friday. According to a post from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a fire in the 400 Block of Saint Paul Church Road in […]
WXII 12
Pursuit from Boone through Wilkes County ends with 3 arrests
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV Sunday night, Boone Police said. Boone Police said officers saw an SUV speeding and swerving in and out of traffic on US 421 South near Industrial Drive at 11:56 p.m. Police said the SUV had been stolen from South Carolina and did not have a registration plate displayed.
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash closed 460 in both directions and caused delays Monday afternoon. The crash was near Fork Rd; North Fork Rd; Old; Roanoke Rd; Tango Ln; Rt. 9815N/S (Montgomery County); Rt. 603E/W (Montgomery County), US-11N; INTERSECTION (IN MEDIAN), according to VDOT. The Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s...
Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
UPDATE: Multiple overdoses reported at Southern Regional Jail
UPDATE BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – All seven inmates who overdosed at Southern Regional Jail have been treated and are now back at Southern Regional Jail. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose. The inmates were transported to the hospital and provided appropriate medical treatment; they are alive and are now back at Southern Regional Jail in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation custody.
WSLS
Body found in New River in Pulaski County, deputies say
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a male body was pulled from the New River in Pulaski County on Saturday. They say it happened in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton area. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Officer...
BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning shooting at apartment complex
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting at an apartment complex in Bristol, Virginia. According to an official with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), officers were responding to an unrelated call in the area at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning when they heard […]
pmg-va.com
Child's remains found in Carroll
A federal website that tracks missing persons has filed a report that says remains found in Carroll County last year were those of an unknown child. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) — an agency that works with the U.S. Department of Justice — published its report on Jan. 11, confirming that remains were human.
WSLS
Crash on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County cleared
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT was diverting traffic as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash, authorities said. According to VDOT, the area is now clear. Find more details on the crash here. ORIGINAL STORY. Drivers on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County can expect delays due...
pcpatriot.com
Man’s body recovered from New River in Delton area of Pulaski County
On Saturday, Jan. 14, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Draper in Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing,...
wfxrtv.com
Galax police search for two male suspects in Verizon store theft
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Police Department says it is searching for two men who allegedly stole from a Verizon Store on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers say the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. at the Verizon East Stuart Drive location. Details about what the pair stole are not...
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle catches fire in Rural Retreat
RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WFXR) — The Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department and Rural Retreat EMS say it went to a vehicle fire on Sunday morning on the 7200 block of West Lee Highway. Crews say the call came in around 9:12 a.m. on Jan. 15. They say when they...
Two people from Summers County charged with felony breaking and entering
PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Summers County Sheriff’s Office started to investigate a breaking and entering incident in the Pence Springs area. Upon investigation, Deputy T.A. Withrow obtained the information of two Summers County individuals and was able to track them down. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Deputy Withrow […]
Comments / 7