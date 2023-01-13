ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rural Retreat, VA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Stuart man’s disappearance deemed suspicious; deputies ask for help

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Stuart man. Charles Edward Martin Jr., 56 of Shingle Shop Road, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday, January 14, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say Martin has...
STUART, VA
wbtw.com

Two identified, charged after ‘obscene’ act recorded by minors at Virginia store

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Two people wanted on multiple charges after an ‘obscene’ sexual act took place at a convenience store in Grundy have been identified, police said. According to the release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a fight at the Double Kwik convenience store on Jan. 1. As police were responding to the call, deputies reportedly passed a vehicle matching the description of the reported vehicle that was involved in the altercation.
GRUNDY, VA
lootpress.com

Two arrested, two wanted by Beckley Police after large drug bust

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On January 17, 2023, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, assisted by Special Response Teams from the WV State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, executed three search warrants at Willbrian Apartments located at 510 Ewart Avenue in Beckley and one search warrant at a residence in the 6000 Block of Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley.
BECKLEY, WV
WJHL

Wythe Co.: Man arrested after body found in burning vehicle

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Wythe County emergency crews found a body inside a burning vehicle on Friday. According to a post from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a fire in the 400 Block of Saint Paul Church Road in […]
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Pursuit from Boone through Wilkes County ends with 3 arrests

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV Sunday night, Boone Police said. Boone Police said officers saw an SUV speeding and swerving in and out of traffic on US 421 South near Industrial Drive at 11:56 p.m. Police said the SUV had been stolen from South Carolina and did not have a registration plate displayed.
BOONE, NC
WDBJ7.com

Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured

MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash closed 460 in both directions and caused delays Monday afternoon. The crash was near Fork Rd; North Fork Rd; Old; Roanoke Rd; Tango Ln; Rt. 9815N/S (Montgomery County); Rt. 603E/W (Montgomery County), US-11N; INTERSECTION (IN MEDIAN), according to VDOT. The Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Lootpress

UPDATE: Multiple overdoses reported at Southern Regional Jail

UPDATE BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – All seven inmates who overdosed at Southern Regional Jail have been treated and are now back at Southern Regional Jail. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose. The inmates were transported to the hospital and provided appropriate medical treatment; they are alive and are now back at Southern Regional Jail in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation custody.
BEAVER, WV
WSLS

Body found in New River in Pulaski County, deputies say

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a male body was pulled from the New River in Pulaski County on Saturday. They say it happened in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton area. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Officer...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
pmg-va.com

Child's remains found in Carroll

A federal website that tracks missing persons has filed a report that says remains found in Carroll County last year were those of an unknown child. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) — an agency that works with the U.S. Department of Justice — published its report on Jan. 11, confirming that remains were human.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County cleared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT was diverting traffic as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash, authorities said. According to VDOT, the area is now clear. Find more details on the crash here. ORIGINAL STORY. Drivers on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County can expect delays due...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Galax police search for two male suspects in Verizon store theft

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Police Department says it is searching for two men who allegedly stole from a Verizon Store on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers say the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. at the Verizon East Stuart Drive location. Details about what the pair stole are not...
GALAX, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vehicle catches fire in Rural Retreat

RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WFXR) — The Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department and Rural Retreat EMS say it went to a vehicle fire on Sunday morning on the 7200 block of West Lee Highway. Crews say the call came in around 9:12 a.m. on Jan. 15. They say when they...
RURAL RETREAT, VA
WVNS

Two people from Summers County charged with felony breaking and entering

PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Summers County Sheriff’s Office started to investigate a breaking and entering incident in the Pence Springs area. Upon investigation, Deputy T.A. Withrow obtained the information of two Summers County individuals and was able to track them down. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Deputy Withrow […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy