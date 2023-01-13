ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Britney Spears Breaks Silence After ‘Maniac’ Footage at LA Restaurant

Britney Spears has spoken out after footage of her speaking "jibberish" at a Los Angeles restaurant was leaked to media. Spears took to her Instagram to slam the public interest in her "looking like Shrek" after she attended JOEY restaurant in San Fernando Valley with husband Sam Asghari on Friday 13 January.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

My worst moment: Zach Gilford and the shoulder grab on ‘Friday Night Lights’ that went very, very wrong

Zach Gilford became a household name playing high school football player Matt Saracen on the TV series “Friday Night Lights.” He’s become something of a horror specialist these past few years with “The Purge: Anarchy” and shows including “Midnight Mass” and “The Midnight Club,” both on Netflix. Shall we include a serial killer on that list, as well? He’s playing the main antagonist on this season’s “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” And he’s also starring in the horror movie “There’s Something Wrong with the Children.”
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy