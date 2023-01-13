Zach Gilford became a household name playing high school football player Matt Saracen on the TV series “Friday Night Lights.” He’s become something of a horror specialist these past few years with “The Purge: Anarchy” and shows including “Midnight Mass” and “The Midnight Club,” both on Netflix. Shall we include a serial killer on that list, as well? He’s playing the main antagonist on this season’s “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” And he’s also starring in the horror movie “There’s Something Wrong with the Children.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO