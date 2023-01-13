ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

AmeriCorps members unite to serve in honor of Martin Luther King Jr./Idaho Human Rights Day

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Monday, Jan. 16, marks a national day of service when Americans are encouraged to volunteer for projects in their communities. To honor and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr./Idaho Human Rights Day, Serve Idaho AmeriCorps members are planning to volunteer around the community in many ways.

Some of the activities include:

  • AmeriCorps members, Idaho Rural Health AmeriCorps program staff, and Idaho State University students and staff will reorganize the food pantry at the Aid for Friends homeless shelter in Pocatello on Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. – noon.
  • AmeriCorps member Sarah Olivieri will volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House Family Room in partnership with Lasagna Love to provide a dinner.

Serve Idaho is also partnering with the Idaho Human Rights Commission at the Martin Luther King Jr./Idaho Human Rights Day event at the Idaho Capitol Jan. 16 at noon. There, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke and former state senator Cherie Buckner-Webb will commemorate the holiday along with performances from area music and dance groups. AmeriCorps members will also be handing out pledge cards to attendees with suggestions on ways people can commit an act of service or kindness.

AmeriCorps is a federal agency that leads the annual MLK Day of Service, working with the King Center, thousands of nonprofit groups, faith-based organizations, schools and businesses nationwide. For more information about the MLK Day of Service, visit AmeriCorps.gov/MLKDay .

