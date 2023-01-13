‘Phineas and Ferb’ Revival From Dan Povenmire Ordered Under New Overall Deal With Disney Branded Television

A revival of “ Phineas and Ferb ” from original series creator Dan Povenmire has been ordered under Povenmire’s new overall deal with Disney Branded Television .

40 new episodes of the iconic animated series will be produced, which will be split up into two seasons. The announcement was made by Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Under the deal, Povenmire’s most recent show “Hamster & Gretel” will also return for a second season.

“Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and characters with both heart and humor,” said Davis. “We couldn’t be happier to continue our collaboration with him and bring back the iconic ‘Phineas and Ferb’ in a big way.”

Per the official logline, “‘Phineas and Ferb’ depicts two resourceful stepbrothers who conquer boredom and make every day of summer vacation count, often to the chagrin of their sister Candace.” According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, talks are underway for executive producer Jeff “Swampy” Marsh to return for the new episodes. It is also unclear at this time where the series will air, but Disney Branded TV currently produces shows across Disney Channel, Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney XD.

The series originally premiered in 2008 on the Disney Channel and originally ran until 2012 before a new batch of episodes debuted on Disney XD. There have also been two films produced to date — “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension” and “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.”

“It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of ‘Phineas and Ferb,'” Povenmire said. “I’m eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation.”

“Dan is a true mastermind, and his brilliant brand of storytelling has always been infused with a kind-spirited and optimistic sense of humor which continues to strike a perfect chord with audiences the world over,” said Meredith Roberts, executive vice president of animation at Disney Branded Television. “On behalf of everyone at Disney Television Animation, we’re so pleased to continue our association with Dan and his inspiring creative team ― visionary producers, writers, animators, song composers and directors who have entertained and connected with generations of viewers.”