Idaho Falls General Manager elected to chair regional public power board

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Executive Committee of the Public Power Council (PPC) elected Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie chair of the board for 2023-2024.

The unanimous vote came Thursday at the council’s monthly meeting, where the board’s elected officers were decided. Prairie has served on the PPC Executive Committee since 2015, holding various vice-chair postings over the years. Prairie has industry-leading experience in Idaho at the local, state, and regional levels.

“With the current pace of change in the energy industry, this is an exciting time to take on the role as the Chair of PPC,” Prairie said. “I look forward to working with the PPC members, PPC staff, and many others around the region to coordinate on creative approaches to the many issues ahead for public power.”

PPC is an association representing over 100 consumer-owned electric utilities in the Pacific Northwest since 1966. The council strives to preserve and protect the benefits of the Federal Columbia River Power System for consumer-owned utilities while allowing a place to discuss other energy and utility issues.

“Bear Prairie is a great Chair for PPC given his depth of utility industry experience and working knowledge of the issues,” said PPC CEO & Executive Director Scott Simms. “With Bear at the helm, we have an expert Officer slate in place that is ready to take on the challenges facing Northwest public power. Bear will lead an impressive lineup of Officers and Board Members who together reflect the wide span of our member interests in both urban and rural communities.”

With Prairie representing Idaho Falls Power at the PPC, our local community can be at the forefront of the future of energy issues and dialogue and solve challenges our region faces. Idaho Falls Power’s long history of providing public power to the residents of Idaho Falls has found success at working with others to ensure our area maintains reliable and affordable power.