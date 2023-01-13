ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

WHNT-TV

Main Weather (6 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023)

Main Weather (6 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023) Deputies responded to a shooting in Somerville Wednesday night, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). Gov. Ivey Signs Education Orders Aimed at Education …. Governor Kay Ivey is wasting no time...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Police Identify Shooting Victim

Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday. News 19's Mariah Wiggs 'Powerlifts with the Pros'. As a powerlifting duo is preparing for state...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Athens switching from Nixle alerts to CivicReady

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Athens announced that it will be switching from Nixle alerts to CivicReady due to price concerns. According to a spokesperson with the City of Athens, Nixle had become too expensive so the city decided to switch to a completely different alert system. Nixle...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

News 19's Mariah Wiggs 'Powerlifts with the Pros'

As a powerlifting duo is preparing for state competition, Mariah joined them to learn the ropes!. News 19's Mariah Wiggs 'Powerlifts with the Pros'. Gov. Ivey Signs Education Orders Aimed at Education...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville post office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 14 Alabama cities

The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 14 Alabama cities. To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters, managers and customer service employees will be gathering at the Wynn Drive Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

City of Hanceville searching for helicopter

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday approved Resolution no. 668 to begin the search for an inoperable Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter, which the City will place in Veterans Park. It is unclear how long the search will take.  Deborah Stam spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting about the Hope Food Pantry, located on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter, and an upcoming community food drive Feb. 6-11. Four sponsors will have boxes set up to receive donations. The sponsors include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, Hanceville...
HANCEVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

The price of raising chickens vs. buying store bought eggs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Egg prices have been rising, and our reporter Jasamine Byrd spoke with one stay at home chicken keeper who shares what it takes to have your own flock. Stay at home chicken keeper, Emily McClelland says her chickens know their owner. She introduced our reporter to Shame. "This is Shame, and she is one of my oldest chickens. She will be eight years old this spring."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cenlanow.com

Attorney reflects on time working with Vicky White

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Lauderdale County attorney Temberly Sledge said she regularly worked with Vicky White for more than a decade. Sledge told News 19 that after hearing that Vicky White helped inmate Casey White escape she felt “shocked and disappointed.”. Many people considered Vicky White to be...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
cenlanow.com

Ford Edge linked to Lauderdale County escape returned to Florence

FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) – A vehicle connected to the disappearance of a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office employee and an inmate was returned to Florence Monday afternoon. The 2007 rust-colored Ford Edge was dropped off at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office just after 12:30 p.m. The Edge was found in Williamson County, Tennessee Friday afternoon. Casey White and Vicky White apparently tried to spray paint the car a green color, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Power Lifting Team Prepares for State Championship

News 19's Mariah Wiggs spoke with the duo ahead of their big competition. Huntsville Power Lifting Team Prepares for State …. Deputies responded to a shooting in Somerville Wednesday night, according...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Vinyl Hub owners speak out following deadly shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “This incident has really kind of fueled the fire in us to do more for uniting the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

