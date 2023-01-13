Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WHNT-TV
Main Weather (6 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023)
Main Weather (6 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023) Main Weather (6 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023) Deputies responded to a shooting in Somerville Wednesday night, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Gov. Ivey Signs Education Orders Aimed at Education …. Governor Kay Ivey is wasting no time...
WAFF
One of Birmingham’s favorite ice cream shops is coming to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At the end of the day, don’t we all want the same thing? Something sweet? Big Spoon Creamery is going to help with that. Big Spoon Creamery, a popular ice cream spot in Birmingham, is opening its first location in Huntsville. The creamery...
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
Former Marshall County EMA director passes away
Former Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett, who served from 2005 to July of 2022, passed away Tuesday at the Marshall Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Guntersville according to the Marshall County EMA.
fox17.com
Report: Rusting NASA rocket at Tennessee-Alabama border could soon be coming down
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WZTV) — An iconic symbol at the Tennessee-Alabama border off Interstate 65 could soon be taken down, according to a recent report. The NASA rocket at Alabama's closed welcome center in Huntsville has been a familiar landmark to traveling Tennesseans for decades. But the Saturn 1B rocket...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police Identify Shooting Victim
Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday. Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday. News 19’s Mariah Wiggs ‘Powerlifts with the Pros’. As a powerlifting duo is preparing for state...
WAFF
City of Athens switching from Nixle alerts to CivicReady
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Athens announced that it will be switching from Nixle alerts to CivicReady due to price concerns. According to a spokesperson with the City of Athens, Nixle had become too expensive so the city decided to switch to a completely different alert system. Nixle...
WHNT-TV
News 19's Mariah Wiggs 'Powerlifts with the Pros'
As a powerlifting duo is preparing for state competition, Mariah joined them to learn the ropes!. News 19’s Mariah Wiggs ‘Powerlifts with the Pros’. As a powerlifting duo is preparing for state competition, Mariah joined them to learn the ropes!. Gov. Ivey Signs Education Orders Aimed at Education...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville post office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 14 Alabama cities
The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 14 Alabama cities. To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters, managers and customer service employees will be gathering at the Wynn Drive Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
WHNT-TV
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
1 killed, 3 injured in Fort Payne weekend crash
One person was killed and three people were injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Fort Payne, according to local authorities.
City of Hanceville searching for helicopter
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday approved Resolution no. 668 to begin the search for an inoperable Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter, which the City will place in Veterans Park. It is unclear how long the search will take. Deborah Stam spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting about the Hope Food Pantry, located on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter, and an upcoming community food drive Feb. 6-11. Four sponsors will have boxes set up to receive donations. The sponsors include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, Hanceville...
The price of raising chickens vs. buying store bought eggs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Egg prices have been rising, and our reporter Jasamine Byrd spoke with one stay at home chicken keeper who shares what it takes to have your own flock. Stay at home chicken keeper, Emily McClelland says her chickens know their owner. She introduced our reporter to Shame. "This is Shame, and she is one of my oldest chickens. She will be eight years old this spring."
cenlanow.com
Attorney reflects on time working with Vicky White
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Lauderdale County attorney Temberly Sledge said she regularly worked with Vicky White for more than a decade. Sledge told News 19 that after hearing that Vicky White helped inmate Casey White escape she felt “shocked and disappointed.”. Many people considered Vicky White to be...
cenlanow.com
Ford Edge linked to Lauderdale County escape returned to Florence
FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) – A vehicle connected to the disappearance of a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office employee and an inmate was returned to Florence Monday afternoon. The 2007 rust-colored Ford Edge was dropped off at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office just after 12:30 p.m. The Edge was found in Williamson County, Tennessee Friday afternoon. Casey White and Vicky White apparently tried to spray paint the car a green color, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.
Why January Brings Tornadoes To The Tennessee Valley
While tornadoes can happen any time of the year in North Alabama, you might think January isn't a month known for tornadoes.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Power Lifting Team Prepares for State Championship
News 19's Mariah Wiggs spoke with the duo ahead of their big competition. Huntsville Power Lifting Team Prepares for State …. News 19's Mariah Wiggs spoke with the duo ahead of their big competition. Shooting Under Investigation in Morgan County. Deputies responded to a shooting in Somerville Wednesday night, according...
WAFF
Vinyl Hub owners speak out following deadly shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “This incident has really kind of fueled the fire in us to do more for uniting the...
Madison experiencing water issues after main break on Tuesday
Residents and businesses in Madison may have water issues for a while on Tuesday.
WAAY-TV
Another gun confiscated from Lee/New Century student in Huntsville, the second in 13 days
A student at Lee/New Century High School in Huntsville faces disciplinary action after being caught bringing a firearm to school on Wednesday. The weapon was discovered without incident, and the student was removed from campus, according to a news release. What type of discipline the student will face was not...
