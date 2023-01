The San Diego State Aztecs (13-3, 4-0) look to stay undefeated in Mountain West Conference play on Saturday evening, as the Aztecs host the New Mexico Lobos (15-2, 2-2) at 6 p.m.

Aztecs assistant coach Chris Acker joined "Ben & Woods" for an interview before the Aztecs' matchup against the Lobos at Viejas Arena.

Download the Audacy app today!

https://go.audacy.com/973thefansd/download