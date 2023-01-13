ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz Fest 2023: Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, H.E.R., Santana, and more!

By Kylee Bond
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is just around the corner and on Friday, event organizers announced the performers who will be flooding the Big Easy with sweet and sultry sounds.

On top of the dozens of different jazz performers who give the festival its namesake, range from a variety of genres, including rap, R&B, country, and rock. Here’s who’s slated to perform.

VIDEO: Jazz Fest 2023 Headliners

Performers

  • Ed Sheeran
  • Dead & Company
  • Lizzo
  • Mumford & Sons
  • The Lumineers
  • Santana
  • Jon Batiste
  • Jill Scott
  • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
  • Kane Brown
  • H.E.R.
  • Steve Miller Band
  • Tedeschi Trucks Band
  • Gary Clark Jr.
  • Leon Bridges
  • Farruko
  • Ludacris
  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave.
  • Wu-Tang Clan + The Soul Rebel
  • Kenny Loggins
  • The Revivalists
  • Herbie Hancock
  • Ne-Yo
  • Big Freedia

JazzFest is scheduled for April 28-30 and May 4-7. Get tickets and more information here .

Full Lineup

