Mexican national sentenced for harboring migrants in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican man illegally residing in San Benito has been sentenced to federal prison for harboring undocumented individuals among other convictions, federal prosecutors said.

Early Thursday, Garcia-Torres was ordered to serve 48 months in federal prison. Due to his immigration status, Garcia-Torres is expected to be deported following his imprisonment, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

On July 28, Edgar Garcia-Torres, 22, pleaded guilty to harboring undocumented individuals within the U.S. for commercial advantage and private financial gain, being in possession of a firearm while illegally present in the country and illegally re-entering into the United States.

Garcia-Torres admitted to harboring 50 to 60 undocumented people at the San Benito residence.

Almost a month prior to his plea, Garcia-Torres was discovered harboring migrants in a San Benito residence. A search of a second residence located on Bowie Street resulted in the seizure of two firearms that were traced back to Garcia-Torres. The stolen firearms were valued at $17,500.

Garcia-Torres will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.