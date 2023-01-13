ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Lisa Marie Presley’s sudden death shocks fans at Graceland

By Quametra Wilborn
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tributes continue to pour in for Lisa Marie Presley . The outpouring of grief continues as fans gather at Graceland to pay their respects.

A dark cloud looms over Graceland after it was announced Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie, had died. She was 54 years old.

WREG spoke to a few of those fans who said this death hits close to home.

Fans mourning Lisa Marie Presley’s death at age 54

Lisa Marie’s sudden passing comes as a shock to fans. We spoke to several people who came to Graceland to pay their respects. Many of those fans said they’ve been following the Presley family for decades.

“I never thought we would see Lisa die so young,” fan Julie Stockton told us.

“Kind of heartbroken to hear that she passed away,” fan Marc Gregory said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meVbg_0kDqqSKA00
Marc Gregory said he was delivering freight in Memphis when he heard the news on the radio.

Gregory said he was delivering freight in Memphis when he heard the news of Lisa Marie’s passing on the radio. He decided to stop in for his first visit to Graceland.

“It was pretty humbling when I walked up there, he said.

Lisa Marie died shortly after being hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest.

“It was surreal. It was just like something’s missing,” fan Lynne Fallows said.

Her death comes just days after her visit to Memphis for the celebration of what would have been her father’s 88th birthday.

“She was so pleasant and wonderful and then three days later she’s gone. It’s amazing. I can’t wrap my mind around it,” fan Tammy Jones said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhKD6_0kDqqSKA00
Tammy Jones (left) of Ohio and Lynne Fallows of Australia pay their respects at Graceland.
What Memphis meant to the late Lisa Marie Presley

Tammy Jones and Lynne Fallows say they have been huge fans of the Presley family for nearly their entire lives. They said they watched as Lisa Marie grew into the icon they know and love.

“I thought she was the luckiest girl in the world,” Fallows said.

Lisa Marie had four children, three daughters. Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. He and his grandfather – Elvis Presley –  are both buried at Graceland along with other Presley family members.

“She’s not been the same since her son passed and I’d like to think that maybe it was just a broken heart,” Jones said.

At this time, no funeral arrangements have been announced.

