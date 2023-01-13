Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: 32-Year-Old Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergSavannah, GA
Fraudulent solar company leaves investors out of pocket: What you need to know before investing in solar panelsEdy ZooSavannah, GA
32-Year-Old Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergSavannah, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
wtoc.com
Guyton police officer placed on leaving during investigation into social media behaivor
GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A police officer in Guyton has been placed on leave pending an investigation into his social media activity, according to the mayor. Guyton Mayor Russ Deen said a general order will be issued by the Guyton Police Department to all officers ordering them to cease all social media activity that associates them with the department.
wtoc.com
SCCPSS employee arrested for child molestation
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said a district employee will be reassigned after he was arrested on child molestation charges. Christopher O’Malley worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department. The district said O’Malley did not work directly with students and the alleged...
wtoc.com
U.S. Marshal nomination for former Savannah Police chief expires
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Marshal nomination for a former Savannah Police Department chief has expired. Roy Minter resigned his position from the Savannah Police Department during the summer of 2022 to pursue the U.S. Marshal nomination. According to Congressional records, the nomination was returned to the president without...
wtoc.com
Armed person detained on Coleman Street in Portal
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said one person has been detained after an incident involving an armed person caused lockdowns in Portal. Bulloch County deputies responded to Coleman Street for a distraught man walking around outside with a handgun. The sheriff’s office said the...
wtoc.com
Port Wentworth councilmember resigns, ethics complaint dismissed
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Port Wentworth councilmember has resigned from her seat. In her resignation letter, Councilwoman Jo Smith said in-part quote, “I will be moving from Port Wentworth due to time-consuming business obligations and extensive travel schedule.”. Councilman Rufus Bright says he didn’t see it coming....
wtoc.com
Human remains found on edge of Savannah River
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The remains were found in Chatham County, but...
wtoc.com
More suspects arrested in Operation Ghost Busted
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six of the eight people wanted in “Operation Ghost Busted,” focused on the Ghost Face Gangsters gang, have been arrested. Tonya Cox, Juan Everette, Jimmy Reynolds, Christopher Thompson, Ashley Deen and Samantha Russell have all been arrested in the last 48 hours.
wtoc.com
Bluffton Police Department focusing on mental health by creating a reflection garden
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Almost a year ago WTOC told you about the Bluffton Police Department’s plans for a reflection garden and the larger goal behind it. The project, focused on helping officers’ mental health, was completed last week. “It’s more than just a place to sit and...
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire Chief speaks out after deadly house fire on Fairview Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire says this is the first fire-related death in the City of Savannah in three years. At first glance, the house you doesn’t look like it was involved in a deadly fire Tuesday but that’s what made the situation so deceiving. Officials say...
wtoc.com
Suspect arrested after teenager injured in hit-and-run crash in Hardeeville
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested after a teenager was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Hardeeville on Jan. 15. According to the Hardeeville Police Department, a 14-year-old on a 4-wheeler was injured in a crash on Toomerville Loop Road. Police say the driver left the scene of the wreck.
wtoc.com
Former Beach High JROTC instructor receives plea deal, will serve 1 year in prison
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Beach High School JROTC instructor charged with child molestation has taken a plea deal. According to court documents, prosecutors dropped Harry Drayton’s child molestation charges. Drayton instead pleaded guilty to attempted 1st degree improper sexual contact. Drayton will serve one year in prison...
wtoc.com
1 person injured following shooting on Hazel Farms Road
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting Tuesday. The shooting happened around 4:05 p.m. on Hazel Farms Road on Lady’s Island. Police say a man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital. Residents and motorists should expect an increased law...
wtoc.com
One man injured in shooting on Daley Road in Hampton Co.
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A shooting happened on Daley Road in Scotia-Garnett area of Hampton County this afternoon. At around 2 p.m., the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office found a man with a gunshot wound on the scene. He was air lifted by EMS and is receiving medical treatment...
wtoc.com
‘I just started screaming for help every where’: Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.
BYRAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still searching for the cause of a home that exploded last week in Bryan County. It happened on Demeries Lake Lane in Richmond Hill just after 5 a.m. Friday morning. Investigators say the new family that moved in did nothing to cause the...
wtoc.com
Two men arrested after an attempted traffic stop in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men were arrested after an attempted traffic stop in Bulloch County. Police say, a Bulloch County deputy tried to stop a car with no tail lights on around 1 a.m. Sunday. The car was traveling down 301 S. Upon approaching the car, a deputy observed...
wtoc.com
Kiwanis Club of Savannah donates $1,500 to Park Place Outreach
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Park Place Outreach receiving a generous donation Tuesday. The Downtown Kiwanis Club of Savannah presented a check of $1,500 to the non profit organization. Park Place is a shelter that provides emergency services for people 11-21 that may be homeless, runaways or at-risk. The executive director...
wtoc.com
Beaufort awarded $800,000 grant for Bayard St. drainage improvements
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort has been approved for a grant to help fix drainage and flooding issues along Bayard Street in The Point neighborhood. The grant, from the Environmental Protection Agency, is for $800,000. According to the city, the grant will allow improvements to the stormwater...
wtoc.com
Savannah-Chatham superintendent retiring this summer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent is retiring. According to the school system, Dr. Ann Levett’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2023. Levett was hired as the chief of academic affairs in 2013 and was sworn in as superintendent in 2017. A news...
wtoc.com
First seminar held to discuss welcoming families moving for Hyundai Metaplant
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Area leaders hosted a seminar Tuesday on how to welcome new neighbors from South Korea. The expected influx comes as Korean automaker Hyundai continues building its electric vehicle site in Bryan County. The seminar’s host said welcoming people from overseas for Hyundai’s Metaplant will require an...
wtoc.com
Tuesday is National Bootlegger’s day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The National Prohibition Museum down in City Market tells those stories including one of the more significant moments during prohibition which happened here back in 1923. “I like to say it examines America’s relationship with alcohol, for better or for worse.”. The 5500 square foot Prohibition...
Comments / 0