Tybee Island, GA

wtoc.com

SCCPSS employee arrested for child molestation

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said a district employee will be reassigned after he was arrested on child molestation charges. Christopher O’Malley worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department. The district said O’Malley did not work directly with students and the alleged...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

U.S. Marshal nomination for former Savannah Police chief expires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Marshal nomination for a former Savannah Police Department chief has expired. Roy Minter resigned his position from the Savannah Police Department during the summer of 2022 to pursue the U.S. Marshal nomination. According to Congressional records, the nomination was returned to the president without...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Armed person detained on Coleman Street in Portal

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said one person has been detained after an incident involving an armed person caused lockdowns in Portal. Bulloch County deputies responded to Coleman Street for a distraught man walking around outside with a handgun. The sheriff’s office said the...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Port Wentworth councilmember resigns, ethics complaint dismissed

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Port Wentworth councilmember has resigned from her seat. In her resignation letter, Councilwoman Jo Smith said in-part quote, “I will be moving from Port Wentworth due to time-consuming business obligations and extensive travel schedule.”. Councilman Rufus Bright says he didn’t see it coming....
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Human remains found on edge of Savannah River

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The remains were found in Chatham County, but...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

More suspects arrested in Operation Ghost Busted

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six of the eight people wanted in “Operation Ghost Busted,” focused on the Ghost Face Gangsters gang, have been arrested. Tonya Cox, Juan Everette, Jimmy Reynolds, Christopher Thompson, Ashley Deen and Samantha Russell have all been arrested in the last 48 hours.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

1 person injured following shooting on Hazel Farms Road

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting Tuesday. The shooting happened around 4:05 p.m. on Hazel Farms Road on Lady’s Island. Police say a man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital. Residents and motorists should expect an increased law...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

One man injured in shooting on Daley Road in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A shooting happened on Daley Road in Scotia-Garnett area of Hampton County this afternoon. At around 2 p.m., the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office found a man with a gunshot wound on the scene. He was air lifted by EMS and is receiving medical treatment...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Kiwanis Club of Savannah donates $1,500 to Park Place Outreach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Park Place Outreach receiving a generous donation Tuesday. The Downtown Kiwanis Club of Savannah presented a check of $1,500 to the non profit organization. Park Place is a shelter that provides emergency services for people 11-21 that may be homeless, runaways or at-risk. The executive director...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Beaufort awarded $800,000 grant for Bayard St. drainage improvements

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort has been approved for a grant to help fix drainage and flooding issues along Bayard Street in The Point neighborhood. The grant, from the Environmental Protection Agency, is for $800,000. According to the city, the grant will allow improvements to the stormwater...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah-Chatham superintendent retiring this summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent is retiring. According to the school system, Dr. Ann Levett’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2023. Levett was hired as the chief of academic affairs in 2013 and was sworn in as superintendent in 2017. A news...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tuesday is National Bootlegger’s day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The National Prohibition Museum down in City Market tells those stories including one of the more significant moments during prohibition which happened here back in 1923. “I like to say it examines America’s relationship with alcohol, for better or for worse.”. The 5500 square foot Prohibition...
SAVANNAH, GA

