Former President Trump said during an interview this week that "we'll handle that" if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) challenges him for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Why it matters: Recent polling has showed that Trump, the only Republican to have announced a 2024 presidential bid so far, has faced a drop in base support. Meanwhile voters have said they'd favor DeSantis, who has not publicly announced his intentions for the 2024 election.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO