California State

Axios

McCarthy: GOP probe of Biden docs will ensure law is "applied equally"

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Tuesday that the GOP will investigate President Biden's handling of classified records to ensure the law is "applied equally." Why it matters: Republicans have jumped on Biden since the White House confirmed that at least three sets of classified documents from when he was vice president were discovered in his former office and his home in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
Axios

GOP hardliners reap benefits of McCarthy speaker deal

Members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus are seeing the first dividends from the deal they struck to give House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) his gavel: prime committee assignments. Why it matters: The plum postings for Republican rebels fulfill a key concession McCarthy made, handing conservatives greater influence over the...
Axios

Where the McCarthy GOP holdouts ended up on committees

The 21 GOP lawmakers who opposed Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) speakership are seeing their rebellion pay off after a historic stalemate that embarrassed and frustrated their party. Why it matters: McCarthy clinched the position after making several concessions to his far-right detractors. He only secured his victory once 15 GOP...
Axios

White House picks fight with McCarthy over speaker deal

The White House is pressing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to publicize the terms of the deal with right-wing lawmakers that secured him the speaker’s gavel. Why it matters: It’s a new front in the emerging but heated conflict between the Biden administration and the new House GOP majority that includes a battery of investigations and fights over the budget.
Axios

Trump: "We'll handle that" if DeSantis challenges him for 2024

Former President Trump said during an interview this week that "we'll handle that" if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) challenges him for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Why it matters: Recent polling has showed that Trump, the only Republican to have announced a 2024 presidential bid so far, has faced a drop in base support. Meanwhile voters have said they'd favor DeSantis, who has not publicly announced his intentions for the 2024 election.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

GOP establishment strikes back

The 2024 election is set to draw a flood of Senate candidates built in the traditional Republican mold — with several leading contenders eyeing campaign launches just weeks into the new year. Why it matters: The emergence of establishment figures so early in the recruitment process is a sign...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Trump ally Jim Banks is running for Senate

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) on Tuesday announced he is running for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.). Why it matters: Banks, the former chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee and a vocal ally of former President Trump, is likely to be a top contender for the seat.
INDIANA STATE
Axios

Congressional threat investigations finally fell in 2022

Investigations into threats against members of Congress decreased last year for the first time since former President Trump took office in 2017, according to data released by the Capitol Police on Tuesday. The big picture: The number of threat assessment cases remains startlingly high — nearly double what it was...
Axios

Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown draws first GOP challenger of 2024

Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan (R) announced Tuesday that he is running for Senate in 2024, seeking to unseat Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown. Why it matters: Dolan is the first official challenger to Brown, who has been senator since 2007, in what is expected to be a contentious 2024 race in a state that has turned increasingly red.
OHIO STATE
Axios

Trump in new Michael Schmidt afterword: "What the f---?"

New York Times legal scoop machine Mike Schmidt has new nuggets from the Oval Office in a 12,000-word afterword for the paperback edition of his bestselling "Donald Trump v. The United States." The big picture: After retired four-star Marine Gen. John Kelly became White House chief of staff in 2017,...
Axios

Top Trump-aligned conservative group buys up prime D.C. office space

An influential conservative nonprofit led by former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is buying up millions of dollars worth of office space on Capitol Hill, records show. Why it matters: The Conservative Partnership Institute is the backbone of a policy and advocacy apparatus aligned with hard-right legislators such as Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

"Solyndra" search impacts GOP districts

This story originally appeared in a special pre-launch edition of Axios Pro Energy Policy. For more scoops and sharp analysis like this, sign up to join the waitlist. House Republicans' search for a bad Biden climate investment could blow up in their faces — because it may be about to hit firms in their own districts.
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios

Axios

