Cleveland Clinic saw an operating loss of $200M in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During the annual State of the Cleveland Clinic address, CEO Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic announced that the Cleveland Clinic lost $200M in operating losses during the 2022 fiscal year. Dr. Mihaljevic announced that the losses will not lead to a fundamental change as far as patient care...
New businesses, homes coming to Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New homes and businesses are going up on the city’s West side in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. “There’s something for everybody,” said Director of Economic Development for Northwest Neighborhoods CDC Chelsey Kovar. Northwest Neighborhoods is a nonprofit serving Cleveland’s Cudell, Detroit Shoreway and Edgewater...
After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio
A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
Mega Millions: Winning numbers drawn for massive $1.35B jackpot
Feeling lucky on this Friday the 13th? Mega Millions just drew tonight's winning numbers for the massive $1.35 billion jackpot.
Cleveland apartment tenant worried for safety after ceiling collapses a 4th time
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A local man is scared for his family’s safety any time they come visit. His ceiling keeps caving in. Most recently, tiles fell on top of him while he slept. With no place to turn, he called the 19 Troubleshooters for help. “It’s unsafe,” said Carlyle...
New programs help NE Ohio seniors with food, home repairs
Four new initiatives aimed at helping Northeast Ohio seniors with food, home repairs and transportation are part of a record $3.4 million investment in the region, according to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.
Property tax deadline extended for Cuyahoga County residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials extended the deadline for residents to pay their property taxes. Cuyahoga County Treasury Department officials announced Tuesday the deadline has been moved from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9. The bills were mailed to more than 300,000 county residents. The funds collected from property...
Boil Alert issued for Brunswick and parts of North Royalton, Strongsville
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Water Department has issued the following boil advisory due to two large water main breaks and a power outage, according to a press release from the Cleveland Water Department. The Cleveland Water Department warned that disease-causing organisms may have entered the Cleveland Water system...
Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
Endangered 40-year-old Cleveland man missing since Nov. 23
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find endangered 40-year-old Michael Kane, who has been missing since Nov. 23. He was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, and bald. Police said he was last seen in the 16100 block...
2 historic Black churches in Cleveland receive grant money for preservation costs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund is donating $4 million to 35 historic Black churches across the nation to help fund the cost of preserving and maintaining the structures. Four of the churches are located in Ohio. • Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church (Foundation for Appalachian...
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in Akron
When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two of the many options you have in town. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.
2 men arrested and charged in killing of Akron teen shot at skate park
Two men have been arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Zion Neal, according to Akron police. Akron detectives, assisted by a task force, arrested the two men Friday morning in separate locations
Akron Zoo mourns death of 12-year-old female Komodo dragon
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo’s 12-year-old female Komodo dragon, Draco, died on Jan. 8. The zoo says Draco’s care team observed that she was lethargic and ran tests. The zoo says despite medical intervention, Draco died. She was born on Oct. 6, 2010, at the Denver...
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly Likely
Plans are reportedly being discussed, among them the end of retail shops. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and ChronicleT.com.
