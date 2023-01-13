ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Clinic saw an operating loss of $200M in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During the annual State of the Cleveland Clinic address, CEO Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic announced that the Cleveland Clinic lost $200M in operating losses during the 2022 fiscal year. Dr. Mihaljevic announced that the losses will not lead to a fundamental change as far as patient care...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

New businesses, homes coming to Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New homes and businesses are going up on the city’s West side in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. “There’s something for everybody,” said Director of Economic Development for Northwest Neighborhoods CDC Chelsey Kovar. Northwest Neighborhoods is a nonprofit serving Cleveland’s Cudell, Detroit Shoreway and Edgewater...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
CLEVELAND, OH
Kristen Walters

Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio

A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
CHARDON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Property tax deadline extended for Cuyahoga County residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials extended the deadline for residents to pay their property taxes. Cuyahoga County Treasury Department officials announced Tuesday the deadline has been moved from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9. The bills were mailed to more than 300,000 county residents. The funds collected from property...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Boil Alert issued for Brunswick and parts of North Royalton, Strongsville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Water Department has issued the following boil advisory due to two large water main breaks and a power outage, according to a press release from the Cleveland Water Department. The Cleveland Water Department warned that disease-causing organisms may have entered the Cleveland Water system...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Endangered 40-year-old Cleveland man missing since Nov. 23

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find endangered 40-year-old Michael Kane, who has been missing since Nov. 23. He was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, and bald. Police said he was last seen in the 16100 block...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron Zoo mourns death of 12-year-old female Komodo dragon

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo’s 12-year-old female Komodo dragon, Draco, died on Jan. 8. The zoo says Draco’s care team observed that she was lethargic and ran tests. The zoo says despite medical intervention, Draco died. She was born on Oct. 6, 2010, at the Denver...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy