Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
In Jan. 6th Case, Federal Judge Blames Trump for Insurrection.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Biden Attorney Met with Special Counsel Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden CenterThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Mayors Get Together to Share Ideas on a Common Problem - MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
popville.com
DC Chi Pie coming to 9th Street near the Convention Center
Thanks to CA for sending. Check out their menu here. “The Washington Post says “DC Chi Pie is heaven sent: Deep dish pizza with a local touch” and we couldn’t agree more. We are a family business and our founders were born and raised right here in Washington, DC.
popville.com
Marshalls closed on F Street at the National Press Building
Marshalls closed the location in the National Press building closed yesterday. I was surprised since it seemed fully stocked right before the holidays.”. Marshalls opened here in the former Filene’s Basement space back in 2013. Filene’s went out of business back in 2011. Updates when we learn who...
popville.com
Real Estate Fresh Finds: January 18
Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. Featured Property of the Week: 50 Florida Avenue NE #725. “The most sought-after tier in the Lexicon community and the first to sell out! A corner unit with unobstructed...
popville.com
Missed Connection – Kingman Island MLK Day
Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. My dog and I went to Kingman Island on MLK day. As we were leaving around 3 pm, a cute photographer (baseball cap, reddish hair, dimples) was eagerly scanning the sky over the island. I asked what we were watching and he said a bald eagle had been circling.
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Terry for sending from Adams Morgan. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Chinatown, Holiday, Transit. No Parking and Road Closures for Sunday’s Chinese/Lunar New Year Celebration....
popville.com
“Metro customers will not experience rail service impacts that were previously announced and scheduled for Tuesday”
“Metro customers will not experience rail service impacts that were previously announced and scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines. Instead of 25-minute rail service on those three lines, trains will continue to arrive every 15 minutes. We appreciate the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission for...
popville.com
Money Train Spotted!
Allie Alvis caught the money train yesterday: “May you be blessed with equally good luck”. For those not familiar we first asked about this train back in September 2018 and we quickly learned it was the money train as explained by GGW:. “WMATA collects coins and bills from the...
popville.com
“Marriott Wardman demolition schedule?”
I rent in a building next door to the Marriott Wardman Park that is slated to be demolished. (with a 900 unit apartments constructed in its place). Many renters in the neighborhood are wondering about the timeline of the project (so we can plan accordingly), but we can’t seem to find any specific information (other than the general plans). Does anyone out there have more info or know where we can find it?“
popville.com
MLK Day 2023
11th and E Street, NW “Dear PoPville, As a huge fan of E Street Cinema, I was so happy that they made it through Covid. I am now THRILLED that…. Thanks to Jay (@JVizzle28) for sending: “Outside front porch in Pleasant Plains…” If you spot a hawk, any interesting wildlife or celebrity skateboarder Tony Hawk, and get a good photo…
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
popville.com
“Ultimate Uber Eats Fail”
P. reported last night: “Words fail me. There were a lot of fire trucks and folks standing around outside…”. Thanks to Jay (@JVizzle28) for sending: “Outside front porch in Pleasant Plains…” If you spot a hawk, any interesting wildlife or celebrity skateboarder Tony Hawk, and get a good photo…
popville.com
Snipes coming to Columbia Heights
Thanks to Aman for sending: “Signage just went up for “Snipes” in what looks like the old Payless space.”. “From a German-based streetwear retailer to a globally recognized brand, SNIPES has grown its physical footprint to 450+ stores extending all over Europe since opening its first store in Essen in 1998.
