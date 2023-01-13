Effective: 2023-01-18 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; O'Brien; Plymouth; Sioux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA ・ 49 MINUTES AGO