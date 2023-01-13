Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Hutchinson, Union, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 19:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-19 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Hutchinson; Union; Yankton WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Minnesota and east central South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Davison, Hanson, McCook by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 19:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-19 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Davison; Hanson; McCook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Davison, Hanson and McCook Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Codington, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 18:56:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Codington; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lake, Moody by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 19:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-19 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lake; Moody WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Lake and Moody Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, O'Brien, Plymouth, Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; O'Brien; Plymouth; Sioux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Nobles, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Nobles; Rock WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Cottonwood, Nobles, Jackson and Rock Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Dickinson, Lyon, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dickinson; Lyon; Osceola WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Lyon, Osceola and Dickinson Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ida, Woodbury by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ida; Woodbury WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Woodbury and Ida Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
