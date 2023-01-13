Read full article on original website
Court again delays homicide trial of former Westfield Police Detective Brian Fanion
SPRINGFIELD — The start of the jury trial of former Westfield Police Detective Brian Fanion has again been delayed by one month after it had previously been scheduled to begin Jan. 23. The homicide trial is now scheduled to begin Feb. 21 at Hampden County Superior Court in Springfield,...
MassLive.com
Trial date set for man accused of strangling TayClair Moore to death after decade-long delay
Wide smiles and warm embraces glimmered from TayClair Moore’s family in Hampden Superior Court Wednesday as a judge set a tentative mid-February jury trial date for Frederick Pinney, the man accused of strangling Moore to death in 2014. TayClair Moore was found stripped naked, strangled to death on the...
Byron Salgado-Melendez charged in connection with Jorge Meeswee Calderon death
A Springfield man was arraigned on charges in connection with the fatal January hit-and-run that killed a 22-year-old bicyclist in Holyoke. In Holyoke District Court Wednesday, Byron Salgado-Melendez, of Springfield, pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the hit-and-run that killed Jorge Meeswee Calderon, of Lawrence. Salgado-Melendez faces two...
Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: No ground search planned for Thursday
No ground search is currently planned for a missing Brookfield woman for Thursday, according to a statement from the Worcester County District Attorney’s office. Authorities searched a 3-mile radius in the town by ground and air on Tuesday for Brittany Tee, 35, and expanded that search radius on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
Prosecutors near final witness in latest Nathan Bill’s trial of Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz
SPRINGFIELD — Prosecutors in the trial of Police Officer Jose Diaz are nearing their final witness after a week of testimony, the balance of which will be delayed by a COVID-19 diagnosis. Diaz stands accused of misleading retired internal investigator William Andrew in the fourth trial focused on a...
School Committee hears about challenges and successes at Westfield Technical Academy
WESTFIELD — The School Committee, Advisory Board and staff of the Westfield Technical Academy gathered on Jan. 17 for a joint meeting to hear an update on the school. Also attending were city councilors James Adams, Brent Bean, Mike Burns, Ralph Figy and William Onyski. Principal Joseph Langone welcomed...
Springfield City councilor Jesse Lederman proposes ‘Green Corps’ to remove litter
SPRINGFIELD — Seeking to address the crumpled wrappers, empty bottles and fast-food cups peppered across the city, Jesse Lederman, City Council president, said Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s administration should establish a “Springfield Green Corps” that would recruit youths to tackle litter in neighborhoods and parks. Lederman...
DOJ lauds Springfield for advances in use of force policies, targets Board of Police Commissioners as weak link
SPRINGFIELD — While U.S. Department of Justice officials applauded the police department for strides in old use of force policies, they identified the Board of Police Commissioners as a weak link in reform. Members of the DOJ, a compliance officer for a consent decree put in place last year,...
Edgar Gomez-Diaz sentenced after being found guilty of shooting man 6 times
A Springfield man was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 12 after a Hampden County Superior Court Jury found the man guilty in connection with a 2021 shooting in which a victim was shot six times. Edgar Gomez-Diaz of Springfield was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison after being found...
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: Police expand search radius Wednesday
Massachusetts State Police announced Wednesday morning that the agency’s search radius for the missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee is again expanding. The search radius is expanding beyond the 3-mile radius the agency announced Tuesday, police said. On Tuesday, authorities searched a 3-mile radius in Brookfield by ground and air....
Ronald Andruchuk of Rhode Island pleads guilty to illegally purchasing 200+ guns
On Wednesday, a Burrillville, Rhode Island man admitted to a federal judge he illegally purchased and possessed more than 200 firearms and he made false statements when purchasing the firearms, the United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced. Ronald Andruchuk 38, was arrested Feb. 24, 2022, at his Burrillville home...
Police Commission seeks to invalidate previous vote reinstating 2 officers ensnared in Nathan Bill’s prosecution
SPRINGFIELD — The Board of Police Commissioners has moved to void a vote to reinstate two city officers after they were convicted in the long-running Nathan Bill’s assault prosecution. Officers Daniel Billingsley and Christian Cicero were reinstated after a 2-1 vote by commissioners in late November. They were...
Springfield Symphony Orchestra hits inspiring chords with ‘Audacity of Hope’ (Editorial)
For as long as humankind has found expression through melody and harmony, music has been the language of the soul. The beauty of that art was on full display on Saturday night, and it was the Springfield Symphony Orchestra delivering the message. On an evening rivaled by few, if any,...
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
First Student says erratic school bus arrivals in Springfield due to drivers calling out sick
SPRINGFIELD — Buses arriving too early, too late and sometimes not at all are just some of the issues parents have reported to Springfield School Committee members. School Committee Vice President LaTonia Monroe Naylor, along with committee members Denise Hurst and Joesiah I. Gonzalez, said they have received busing complaints from families in recent weeks frustrated by the lack of communication from the First Student busing company.
2 Worcester residents sentenced for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy
Two Worcester residents who previously pleaded guilty for their role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy were both sentenced on Saturday. Antonio “Animal” Rosario Garcia was sentenced to 80 months in prison and four years of supervised release, while Cintia Franco was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. Both were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman.
Greenfield gets $300,000 grant to ‘assist’ in police staffing, mayor says
Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh is expected to announce a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice that “will assist in staffing for the near future” on Wednesday evening, according to Mayor Roxann Wedegartner. The city council cut $400,000 last year from the city’s police budget in...
Holyoke’s Gary Rome nominated for TIME Magazine’s automobile dealer of the year
Gary Rome, owner of the namesake Hyundai and Kia dealerships in Holyoke and Enfield, is in contention for the prestigious TIME Magazine Dealer of the Year Award. The award will be announced later this week at the National Automobile Dealers Association convention that begins on Thursday in Dallas. The City...
Holyoke Public Schools slated for state assessment in February
HOLYOKE — State education officials will conduct a routine review of Holyoke Public Schools the week of Feb. 13. The Office of Public School Monitoring will determine if the district has complied with state and federal special education and civil rights rules. The state examines the school every three...
