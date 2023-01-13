ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Police search for man wanted in Topeka, Lawrence car thefts

By Sydnie Savage
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHLGy_0kDqoRep00

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police are asking for help locating a man they believe to be armed and dangerous.

Police say Derrick James Davidson stole a car in Topeka and drove to Lawrence Wednesday. Around 2:30p.m., Davidson led Lawrence police on a foot chase in the 700 block of Iowa St. before escaping.

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

Officers say roughly two hours later, Davidson stole a box truck in the 800 block of Broadview Drive and left town. Topeka police located the truck, but Davidson ran away and escaped a second time.

Davidson is wanted for previous drug charges and parole violation. Police believe Davidson has a firearm with him. If you see Davidson, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
kmmo.com

INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT IN JOHNSON COUNTY DUE IN COURT

An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County has a court appearance scheduled. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy