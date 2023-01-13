ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Why hasn’t recent rain helped Lake Mead much?

By Duncan Phenix
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tBn5I_0kDqoNN900

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But has the recent rain affected Lake Mead’s water levels?

The good news is that it has helped, but only a little. According to Bureau of Reclamation Public Affairs Specialist Doug Hendrix, as of Wednesday, Jan. 11, “Lake Mead (was) about 28% full, with the elevation today at about 1,045.04. Overall, we currently stand at about 0.3 ft higher than originally projected in December.”

One day later, Lake Mead had risen another .2 feet to 1,045.25 feet above sea level. The last time Lake Mead was at 100% capacity was in mid-1999.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTwXo_0kDqoNN900
Source: mead.uslakes.info

Lake Mead and much of the Colorado River basin have been experiencing a 22-year drought. The water elevation at the end of July 2000, for example, was just under 200 feet higher at 1,199.97 feet.

‘Dead bodies at Lake Mead’: Vegas law firm turns heads with new billboard

Hendrix said, however, that storms alone have little impact on overall water levels.

“Over the past few weeks, recent storm events and runoff into the tributaries that enter Lake Mead as well as reduced releases from Hoover Dam — due to a decrease in downstream demand — have had some impact on the lake’s elevation,” Hendrix told Nexstar’s KLAS. “While the amount of precipitation received in the lower basin and from tributary inflows helps, rainfall from recent winter storms, alone, isn’t enough to offset the decades-long reservoir declines.”

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas also said the storm’s impact on Lake Mead was “a drop in the bucket” compared to other sources.

“Rain in the Las Vegas valley does help with Lake Mead’s water levels. However, it is more like a drop in the bucket compared to the contribution from the snowpack in the Upper Colorado River Basin in E Utah, W Colorado, & SW Wyoming.”

Snowpack

The majority of water in Lake Mead comes from snowpack melt from the Colorado Rockies. Those snowpack levels have been rising over the past week as storms hit the Rocky Mountains. Dec. 27 measurements of 102% snowpack in the region — just above normal — had risen to 149% as of Thursday in the Upper Colorado River Basin.

Snowpack at 142% after week of storms in Upper Colorado River Basin

Drought

The recent storms in the Sierra Nevada Mountains have also helped with California’s drought — but not as much with Nevada. In California’s drought map, the worst classification, “exceptional drought,” has been wiped off the map, and the second-worst category is nearly gone.

In Nevada, the area of “extreme drought” has decreased in the last three months but remains in place for much of the central and northwest parts of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HEUGR_0kDqoNN900
Slide the arrows on the image to compare drought conditions from Sept. 2022 with Jan. 2023. (Source: U.S. Drought Monitor )
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tAw2_0kDqoNN900

On Oct. 10, 44.61% of Nevada was classified as being in an “extreme drought.” Now, three months later, 24.45% of the state has that classification. It’s also worth noting that one year ago, 7.5% of the state was listed as being under “exceptional drought.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Dry spell expected to slow California’s record snowpack pace

California’s snowpack continues to grow at a record pace. However, an extended dry period will slow the growth for at least a couple of weeks. As of Monday, all three major basins were pacing above 200% of normal for Jan. 16, according to Department of Water Resources. In Northern California, the Northern Sierra/Trinity Basin was […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’

Water authorities in the Western U.S. don’t have a crystal ball, but rapidly receding reservoirs uncovering sunken boats and other debris lost in their depths decades ago give a clear view of the hard choices ahead. If western states do not agree on a plan to safeguard the Colorado River — the source of the […] The post Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Fencing erected to protectNye County’s rare dune beetles

Bureau of Land Management officials are placing protective buck-and-rail fencing on the north side of Big Dune to protect the densest population of Giuliani’s Dune Scarab. Giuliani’s Dune Scarab beetle occur at Big Dune and Lava Dune in the Amargosa Valley and nowhere else in the world. The...
NYE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
BOULDER CITY, NV
8newsnow.com

Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety

Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada warns of eviction crisis

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is warning of an eviction crisis as rent prices remain high across the valley. Those with the Legal Aid Center believe a wave of evictions is coming. They said affordable housing is not widely available, and there will be less funding for assistance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Southern California Weather Force

Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023

Site: Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective this afternoon and evening …. Forecast: A powerful storm system moving into the region today will bring cold air aloft over the watch area this afternoon through the evening. At the surface, temperatures in the 50s in spots will make for strong instability present. This, with the storm’s upper divergence (lifting) will pop off thunderstorms across the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Austin

Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes, which is part of the Venetian Resort.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

'Dropicana' to start this week, here is what to expect

It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15 before the Nevada Department of Transportation's major "Dropicana" project causes changes. ‘Dropicana’ to start this week, here is what to expect. It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KGET

Wyoming lawmakers say they got what they wanted with proposal to ban EVs

Wyoming lawmakers introduced a joint resolution encouraging a ban on electric vehicles in the state Friday, but sponsors of the resolution said that their goal was to promote a larger conversation rather than impose an actual ban. The resolution, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six Republican state legislators who said […]
WYOMING STATE
KGET

KGET

35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy