After a stretch of weeks outside the top ten, the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team has jumped up to #10 in this week’s AP Poll with the recent three game winning streak propelling them three spots higher than last week. #17 Miami and #19 Clemson are the only other ACC squads ranked as the Tigers’ big win over Duke knocked the Blue Devils out of the poll.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO