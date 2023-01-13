ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Trail, NC

North Carolina animal rescue ‘desperately’ needs help after storm leaves up to $20,000 in damage

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45NJH4_0kDqnnA800

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina animal rescue needs some rescuing of its own after a storm left behind thousands of dollars in damage.

Thursday evening, a storm brought strong winds through the greater Charlotte area, including Tornado Warnings for Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. The storm reached Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail in Union County, southeast of Mecklenburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJjKG_0kDqnnA800
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail, North Carolina, suffers damage in wake of the storm. (Courtesy of Carolina Waterfowl Rescue)

While the rescue is grateful that no animals were injured, CWR Executive Director Jennifer Gordon said the facility is still contending with substantial damage.

“Our feeding station was destroyed, so I can’t put food outside without the rain, etc., ruining it,” Gordon said. “We are trying to come up with a temporary solution for their food. The fence collapsed in several places when trees came down and that means areas have to be closed off to the animals for now until repairs can be made.”

The rescue estimates $15,000 to $20,000 in damages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NUHpR_0kDqnnA800
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail, North Carolina, suffers damage in wake of the storm. (Courtesy of Carolina Waterfowl Rescue)
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail, North Carolina, suffers damage in wake of the storm. (Courtesy of Carolina Waterfowl Rescue)
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail, North Carolina, suffers damage in wake of the storm. (Courtesy of Carolina Waterfowl Rescue)

As the CWR team works to find temporary solutions, they are asking for monetary donations and gifts of Lowe’s or Home Depot gift cards so they can make permanent fixes.

In a cry for help on Facebook, the rescue said, “We desperately need someone who can actually come out and build for us. We have been trying to find someone that can help with these projects and have not had any luck.”

The shelter asks anyone who may be able to offer help to contact the rescue at donations@cwrescue.org. You can also find more ways to donate on the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Historic North Carolina baseball park rebuild discussed

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Tuesday, Mooresville Town Board will vote on whether to move forward with a plan to rebuild the historic Moor Park. Board members will decide on allocating $100,000 to the design of the project, but in total, town leaders estimate the project’s total cost could be upwards of $10 […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Indian Trail Road to close for 3 days

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Indian Trail Road in downtown Indian Trail will close for three days starting Jan. 24. CSX Transportation will be replacing the railroad crossing in the heart of town near Cross Paths Park and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The work will involve replacing wooded railroad ties with a concrete apron. This change will make the crossing more durable and better able to withstand heavy traffic, according to the town's advisory.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
FOX8 News

NWS confirms EF0 tornado in North Carolina on Thursday

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An EF0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down during Thursday’s severe weather that passed through the Charlotte region, the National Weather Service has confirmed. NWS says the 75 MPH twister touched down around 6:10 p.m. in Gaston County near Old Willis School Road and traveled just under 7 […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area

Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Someone In North Carolina Won A Million Dollars, Do They Know It?

Come out come out wherever you are. Someone in North Carolina won a million dollars, do they know it? Everyone knows the billion dollars went to some lucky someone in Maine, but there is a million-dollar winner out there that has six months to claim their prize. The million dollar...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Super G Mart opens North Carolina's third location in Pineville after months of delays

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Occupying the former Super K-Mart across from the Carolina Place Mall, the much anticipated international market was planned for an opening last summer. Peter Han, Vice President of Business Development for Super G Mart, told WCNC's Jane Monreal, "It's been a construction site for about two years. So, seeing customers walk through the door and seeing the parking lot filled with cars, it's an indescribable feeling for me."
PINEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Pedestrian Hit on 485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit on a ramp to I-485. It happened around 5 Sunday night on the ramp from Independence Boulevard to the 485 outer loop in southeast Mecklenburg County. Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Have you seen him? Miniature horse missing from Denton home

DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A family is hoping for information and the safe return of one of their miniature horses. Takota was last seen in his pasture in Denton at the end of December. According to his owner, deer damaged the fence around the pasture and Takota and two other mini horses escaped. Those two […]
DENTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Montgomery County student dies at 17

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Ciara McNeill from Star, North Carolina and a junior at Montgomery Learning Academy died at 17 on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Montgomery County Schools. The school system posted on its Facebook page that McNeill "leaves us with many fond memories as a student who...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
95K+
Followers
22K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy