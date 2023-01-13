Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
Beaumont PD arrest two individuals on drug charges during a traffic stop
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department has arrested Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, of Alabama, and Melvin Donald Kidd, 66, of Alabama, on drug charges. Officers found approximately 29 grams of meth and approximately $17,000 cash in the vehicle during a traffic stop. Clark and Kidd were transported and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd degree felony.
KFDM-TV
Suspect indicted after allegedly shooting his girlfriend
PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury indicted Mark Allen Davis of Port Arthur on Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence charges. Officers were called to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas on December 13, 2022, for a gunshot victim. The victim was later identified as Gracelin T Sonnier.
KFDM-TV
Suspect indicted on theft charges after allegedly leaving multiple stores without paying
PORT ARTHUR — A suspected individual has been indicted on multiple theft charges after allegedly walking out of multiple stores, taking items ranging from jigsaws and leaf blowers to fire-retardant work shirts, without paying. According to multiple probable cause affidavits, Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur, has...
Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men
BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
KFDM-TV
Do you know this man? PAPD releases video of theft suspect at Lowe's
Port Arthur — The Port Arthur Police Department is releasing video and images of a man investigators say walked out of Lowe's and took two laser levels without paying for them. Police say it happened shortly after 6 p.m. Monday at Lowe's, 8383 Memorial Boulevard. The suspect left in...
KFDM-TV
Suspects facing multiple charges after chase in spray-painted vehicle with plates removed
Jasper County — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is providing new information about a chase involving a spray-painted vehicle with the license plates removed. Officers arrested Rhodie Day of Newton after a short pursuit January 5 when he is accused of fleeing from a Jasper County deputy on Bon Ami Road in Roganville. One of the occupants was released and the other, Tristan Dalgleish, was arrested on an unrelated Newton County warrant. There were multiple items in the vehicle, which was spray-painted and had the license plates removed.
KFDM-TV
One shot aimed at officers leads to three attempted capital murder charges
Newton County — We have new information to share about the shooting of Newton's police chief while he was helping with a forced eviction. L.C. Gosey Jr. and Betty Richards are both jailed in Newton County on charges linked to shots fired during the eviction. Gosey is jailed on one count of Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer with bond at $1 million. The charge is linked to the shooting of Newton Police Chief Will Jackson.
12newsnow.com
Brief pursuit with Jasper County deputy leads to arrest of 2 men, 1 suspect still on the run
ROGANVILLE, Texas — Two men were arrested and charged and one is on the run after a brief pursuit with a Jasper County deputy. The pursuit happened on Thursday, January 5, 2023 on Bon Ami Road in Roaganville. After the chase, Rhodie Day, of Newton, and Tristan Dalgleish were arrested, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.
kogt.com
Theft At Pilot Truck Stop
On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at about 4:00 AM, a black male entered Flying J on HWY 62 and stole merchandise. The same male left and went to Pilot on IH-10 and stole merchandise there. The black male suspect wore a black hoodie with Nike written on the front in white font, black pants, and white shoes. The suspect left the scene in a white SUV. Please contact the Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (409)883-1095 if you can identify or have any information about the suspect.
Lake Charles American Press
1/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, 1316 Brandi St. — misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bond: $7,500. Harris Anthony Lee Jr., 38, Sarasota, Fla. — failure to possess the required license for home improvements, residential construction required by state, municipal...
KFDM-TV
Reaction to rash of auto burglaries in Fannett
FANNETT — One teen is in custody after a pursuit, but the investigation is ongoing to find the other suspects who broke into several cars in a Fannett neighborhood. Deputies showed up to Jonathan Court in Fannett around 3:30 Sunday morning. That's when they say a 15-year-old male Louisiana...
One person taken to hospital following shooting in Beaumont Tuesday, investigation underway
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Lindbergh Drive. The call regarding the shooting came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Officer Haley Morrow told 12News that one person was taken to...
Law enforcement searching for suspects accused of leading Orange County constable on chase in stolen truck
VIDOR, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are searching for the suspects who led them on a chase in a stolen truck. It happened Friday, January 13, 2023. Constable Matt Ortego was in the 1100 block of Orange Street when he saw a white F350 pulling a livestock trailer around 9:40 p.m.
KPLC TV
7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
KFDM-TV
Troopers investigating ATV accident in Jefferson County
Updated: The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on Camellia Drive, near Oleander Ave, that occurred Sunday, January 15, 2023, according to the Texas DPS Southeast Texas Region Media and Communications Office. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 4:40...
January 16, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Arrested or ticketed suspected of possession of CDS Schedule II; drug paraphernalia. George Anthony Thomas, 22, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed suspected of illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have motor vehicle liability in the vehicle. Garrique Andre...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that it is attempting to locate Billy Hyatt, of Oretta, Louisiana. According to BPSO, Hyatt is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to...
kjas.com
Officer shot twice, saved by bulletproof vest, two in custody
There were very tense moments in Newton County late Saturday morning when a law enforcement officer was shot twice in the back. Thankfully, his ballistic vest absorbed the impact of both bullets, although one managed to penetrate the vest, but did not enter his body. Meanwhile, a man and a woman are in custody.
KFDM-TV
15-year-old in stolen truck caught after chase and wreck involving deputy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office - This morning, 01/15/2023 around 3:25 a.m., JCSO Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court, Fannett, Texas in reference to a suspicious person. A resident called to report that their alarm went off indicating that someone was in their yard. When they looked at their security camera they saw a tall male in a blue jacket wearing a facemask get into a small passenger car.
KFDM-TV
Breaking: Beaumont Police investigating shooting near Park and Euclid
Beaumont — Beaumont police are investigating a shooting that left one victim with non-life threatening injuries, according to information Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Euclid near Park, in the south end of...
Comments / 0