Jasper County — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is providing new information about a chase involving a spray-painted vehicle with the license plates removed. Officers arrested Rhodie Day of Newton after a short pursuit January 5 when he is accused of fleeing from a Jasper County deputy on Bon Ami Road in Roganville. One of the occupants was released and the other, Tristan Dalgleish, was arrested on an unrelated Newton County warrant. There were multiple items in the vehicle, which was spray-painted and had the license plates removed.

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO