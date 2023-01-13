Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Police arrest minor for bringing gun to Yerington High School
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yerington Police Department officers say they made an arrest on Tuesday after finding a handgun on Yerington High School grounds. Police officers responded just before noon on Jan. 17 to the report of a person who had a handgun at the school. During the course of an investigation, officers found a handgun in a car parked on school grounds. Yerington Police Department officials say they arrested the person responsible for bringing the handgun to the school.
FOX Reno
Second suspect in Reno kidnapping, robbery case arrested in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The second suspect of a kidnapping and robbery case from has been arrested by the Regional Crime Suppression Unit (RCSU) early Wednesday morning. Shortly after midnight at approximately 1:13 a.m. on January 18, RCSU Detectives arrested Helen Holguin, who was wanted...
FOX Reno
Man wanted for multiple charges including mail theft arrested in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Regional Crime Suppression Unit (RCSU) has arrested a man wanted for multiple charges after attempting to resist arrest in Reno Tuesday night. According to the Sparks Police Department, at approximately 8:16 p.m. on January 17, members of the RCSU took...
FOX Reno
One person shot in Reno robbery
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A robbery on Vine St. and W. 5th St. led to a shooting in Reno Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 17. Reno Police Departments officials said one person was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.
KOLO TV Reno
Update: Reward offered in Sparks hit and run
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 4:07 p.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect involved in the hit and run. Update at 1:11 p.m.: Sparks Police say they were called to the area Tuesday morning for reports...
KOLO TV Reno
Minor arrested after bringing gun onto campus in Yerington
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A minor was arrested after police said they brought a gun onto the campus of Yerington High School. Around noon Tuesday, the Yerington Police Department was dispatched to the school for reports of a person that possibly had a firearm. Officers recovered a handgun that was...
FOX Reno
Carson City Sheriff's Office asking for help in identifying attempted kidnapping suspect
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying an attempted kidnapping suspect at CVS Pharmacy on Monday. According to CCSO at approximately 4:56 p.m. on Monday, January 16, the suspect entered the CVS Pharmacy located at 1980 N. Carson St. The suspect was loitering in the store for about an hour and a half before grabbing an employee by the wrist and pulled her outside the store. The employee was able to break away from the suspect and returned inside the store to safety and called 911.
2news.com
Two Animals Being Treated After Building Fire Near Downtown
Investigators tell us a Reno Police Officer saw smoke and called the fire department. Officials on scene told us that Reno Police officers in the area noticed smoke at a single-family residence and called for fire resources.
2news.com
Two animals injured in house fire on 7th Street
Fire crews with the Reno Fire Department made quick work of a house fire in northeast Reno on Tuesday. The fire was reported on the 1400 block of East 7th Street around just after noon on January 17, 2023. Officials on scene told us that Reno Police officers in the...
2news.com
Handgun Recovered from Yerington High School Grounds, Arrest Made
Yerington Police say one person has been arrested after bringing a handgun to Yerington High School. It happened Tuesday, January 17. Around noon, Yerington Police were dispatched to the school on a call that somebody possible had a firearm. The investigation started immediately and a handgun was recovered from a...
Record-Courier
Woman earns prison in car theft
A woman, who reportedly wrote she would stop stealing cars in her diary nearly 20 years ago, was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison on Monday for attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Alyson Mae O’Hara, 47, borrowed an Isuzu Axiom from a Washington resi-dent to go to the...
FOX Reno
Reno's new chief of police knows how to overcome barriers
Reno, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The new Reno police chief is just about a month from starting her new job. But she's already making history. Kathryn Nance is the first female police chief to head the Reno Police Department. But this is not the first time she's broken barriers and taken on challenges.
2news.com
Lyon County Officials Remind Residents of Delphi Road Closure
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is urging people driving over Mason Pass road between Smith and Mason Valleys to not use Delphi Road, as it is closed and not passable currently. This is due to heavy snow and rain accumulated over the past few weeks. Lyon County officials write that...
FOX Reno
Lane reductions and traffic shifts underway in Fernley and Wadsworth
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lane reductions and traffic switches begin Jan. 16 on I-80 and interstate underpasses in Fernley and Wadsworth as part of a year-long Nevada Department of Transportation project to retrofit interstate bridges. Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) officials say interstate traffic will...
Jeremy Renner Is Discharged After Snowplow Accident But Might Not Be Back In Action For A While
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back home more than two weeks after a serious snowplow accident and he is reportedly in for a long recovery ahead. Renner had been in hospital ever since the accident on New Year's Day at his home in Reno, Nevada, in which he was crushed by the heavy-duty equipment.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 18, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — I wager a water flow alarm at 5:10 a.m. at Minden-Tahoe Airport had something to do with a broken pipe, seeing as the temperature was 1 degree there. We are experiencing a testing cold. If anything is going to freeze, that will happen today. If anything,...
indybay.org
Live Fire and Electronic Warfare at Fallon: Paiute Myron Dewey Died Trying to Prevent It
FALLON PAIUTE SHOSHONE LAND -- When Paiute journalist Myron Dewey live streamed the day before his death from the Fallon bombing range, he was doing what he did best, what he had done at Standing Rock. But now, Myron was defending his homeland, the homeland of Wovoka, who like Myron, lived on Walker River Paiute land.
mynews4.com
Shuttered downtown Reno Nugget Casino reopens for one day only - without Awful Awfuls
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nugget Casino in downtown Reno — shuttered for a year and a half — reopened Thursday for one day only. Most casual observers walking along N. Virginia St. didn't even realize the door was slightly ajar, with a paper sign inviting the public inside.
matadornetwork.com
The Generator Space in Nevada Is Where Burning Man Festival Artists’ Work Comes To Life
If you love artwork, you have to make a trip to Nevada. While Reno, Nevada, is typically known as a not-so-interesting Vegas, it’s also a hub for art and culture in the state, including street artists and Burning Man creators. The Generator in Sparks, Nevada, just outside Reno, is where you’ll find many artists hard at work creating some of the festival’s best pieces.
mynews4.com
Second wettest water year on record reported for Reno already
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just three and a half months into the water year, Reno has seen the second wettest on record. Since October 1, Reno has seen 7.4 inches of liquid which surpasses the annual average of 7.35 inches. The best year on record...
