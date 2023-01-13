Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Science On Tap at the Orlando Science CenterFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Deadly Sanford shooting involving 2 vehicles: Woman killed, 5 people hurt were all in same van, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. - A shooting involving two vehicles near a Sanford intersection left a woman dead and five people hurt early Monday, authorities said. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) identified the victim killed as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. The five others were not identified by police, citing Marsy's Law.
Toddler was in car during crime spree in Daytona Beach; 2 arrested, police say
Two people have been arrested on several charges, including aggravated child abuse after officers learned a toddler was in a vehicle in an unsecured car seat, during an armed kidnapping, burglary, and reports of the driver running several red lights, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police took custody of the child and notified the Department of Children and Families.
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Kissimmee on Arisha Drive
One person was shot and killed in Kissimmee on Monday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Gany Djurabayev was arrested on Tuesday in the shooting death of Bekzod Nishonboev.
Sarah Boone case: Attorney plans to argue battered spouse defense in 2020 death of Boone's boyfriend
WINTER PARK, Fla. - The defense attorney representing Sarah Boone, a Florida woman charged with second-degree murder after her boyfriend died inside a suitcase in 2020, said he plans to use a battered spouse defense when her case goes to trial, which is expected to happen this year. During a...
Orlando salon owner says she was victim of break-in caught on camera
ORLANDO, Fla. - The owner of a salon in Downtown Orlando says someone broke into her place by shattering the window and took off with the cash box. She says she's not the only business that was hit. "We had a guy break into our window, crawl through the window...
Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say
SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
Woman arrested after robbery attempt in Daytona Beach ends in boyfriend's stabbing death: police
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officers of the Daytona Beach Police Department have arrested the girlfriend of a man killed in a stabbing last week. Police said Kaylee Grigsbyleinum, 19, was arrested Monday on a second-degree felony murder charge. According to investigators, Grigsbyleinum and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Devyn Strickland, planned to...
Recognize them? 2 accused of stealing from Florida Hobby Lobby store, police say
APOPKA, Fla. - The Apopka Police Department is searching for two people accused of stealing from a Hobby Lobby craft store. Police shared multiple surveillance photos on Facebook of a man and a woman who they said stole more than $300 worth of merchandise from the store on Dec. 9, 2022.
VIDEO: Masked suspects break into Sanford pawn shop with saw and steal jewelry, electronics, police say
SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police officers have released new surveillance video in an effort to identify the suspects who reportedly broke into a local pawn shop. The Sanford Police Department said the burglary happened on Dec. 13 at the Value Pawn & Jewelry located at 2300 S. French Avenue. In...
Woman struck, killed by train in Brevard County: FHP
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train along Malabar Rd. (State Road 514) late Tuesday evening. Troopers said the incident was reported to have happened east of U.S. Highway 1 and the pedestrian, a woman, sustained...
Dive teams searching for person seen entering pond inside Kissimmee's Springlake Village
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Dive teams with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are searching a pond in the Springlake Village gated community off Boggy Creek Rd. According to the sheriff's office, someone witnessed a person entering a pond and that onlooker attempted to jump in and pull the person out of the water but was unsuccessful.
Florida runner hit by car says it took hours for FHP troopers to respond
ORLANDO, Fla. - A runner who was hit by a car in Orlando tells FOX 35 News that he had to wait hours for law enforcement to respond. Daryl Willmore was running across the street when he was hit by a car that didn't stop to help at Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Blvd. in Orange County. He said thankfully he did not need immediate medical attention but called law enforcement to respond. Willmore said he was hit just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday but that Florida Highway Patrol troopers (FHP) didn't respond until 1 a.m. Friday morning.
Body recovered from lake in Kissimmee after person entered pond: Deputies
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A body was recovered from a Kissimmee pond after dive teams responded to a report of someone entering a pond on Tuesday. Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez said the body was that of an older female. No other information on the woman's identity has been released. "There...
Runner searching for car that hit him as he crossed the street in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Daryl Willmore is an avid runner. He’s been jogging a route by Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Boulevard every day for about seven years. He wears this bright band, so drivers can see him, and is careful when crossing the road. "I follow all the rules....
Orlando bars would require permits, added security in order to serve until 2 a.m. under proposal
ORLANDO, Fla. - The City of Orlando is reportedly considering making changes to the operations of downtown Orlando – forcing bars and clubs to close at midnight vs. 2 a.m. and preventing new bars and clubs from opening for the next six months – in the wake of a pair of shootings that happened near the entertainment district.
Florida pledges $37.6 million for Volusia beach recovery, residents say its not enough
DAYTONE BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Daytona Beach Shores is still recovering from the damaging effects of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Deborah Taylor lives along the beach and says they have lots of work ahead of them. "We're in the process of getting estimates to build a seawall, we need millions of dollars, we really do."
Daytona Beach shores residents say $37M isn't enough for hurricane damage repair
People living along the beachline say they appreciate the gesture, but the area needs much more to rebuild the seawall. One homeowner says it will only buy about 10 seawalls out.
More migrants rescued by cruise ship headed to Florida's Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Over the loudspeaker on the MSC Meraviglia, passengers traveling from Cozumel, Mexico to Port Canaveral heard a crew member alerting them that the cruise ship would be stopping to help people floating at sea on a makeshift raft. An MSC spokesperson sent us this statement, which...
Will another Buc-ee's open in Florida?
Buc-ee's fans in Florida could have a new location in the state to grab a bag of Beaver nuggets. The Texas-based company has filed an application to build one of its popular gas station and convenience stores in Ocala, Florida, east of Interstate 75 near W. Hwy 326.
