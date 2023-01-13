ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

myneworleans.com

Garden District Book Shop Announces Two New Events Next Month

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Garden District Book Shop announced two February events coming to the store. On Feb. 2, the shop will host the authors of “Edgar Degas in New Orleans.”. The year 2023 marks the 150th anniversary of iconic French artist Edgar Degas’ 1872 visit...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Historic Degas House Announces 150th Anniversary Celebration

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of the 150th anniversary of the arrival of renowned French Impressionist Master, Edgar Degas to Louisiana, The Degas House in New Orleans owner David Villarrubia is pleased to announce a year of upcoming celebrations and events, including opening for weekday Creole Breakfasts and weekend Brunches. Locals and visitors are invited to begin the year of celebration as the 2022 Mardi Gras Season begins.
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

“Drag Me to the Roosevelt” Mardi Gras Drag Brunch February 4

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel will host a Carnival-themed drag brunch, “Drag Me to The Roosevelt – Mardi Gras Edition,” on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Guests will enjoy a three-course meal along with lively entertainment from New Orleans’ own Kitten N’ Lou, voted Best Duo by The Burlesque Hall of Fame, and three special guest performers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Baroness on Baronne Now Opened for Lunch

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Partners Camille Whitworth and Sidney Webb announce new offerings at their establishment at 339 Baronne St. The duo has brought a fun and convenient lunch & happy hour menu to downtown New Orleans. The menu has a little bit of everything: gourmet pizzas, charcuterie,...
CREOLE, LA
myneworleans.com

Week of January 16: Feed Your Face and Your Friends Edition

As soon as parade season starts in earnest (and even before, let’s be honest), our family survives on the annual Carnival menu of king cakes, finger sandwiches, hot dogs, Popeyes and assorted potato chips and Chee Wees. But, this year, thankfully, there are several new options that I will be adding to level up our game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

