ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5

Why does Texas celebrate Confederate Heroes Day?

TEXAS, USA — It may not be on everyone’s radar but January 19 is a state holiday in Texas called “Confederate Heroes Day." It falls on Robert E. Lee’s birthday, but it’s not just the confederate general being celebrated. The holiday is also meant to honor confederate president Jefferson Davis and other rebel heroes.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

TxDOT proposes project to widen Highway 46, homeowners could be affected

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing to widen and improve State Highway 46 between I-10 near Boerne, TX all the way to Seguin, TX. The department stated in a press release the improvements are needed to meet current and future traffic volumes, support population growth, and increase safety.
SEGUIN, TX
KENS 5

Here's where TikTok has been blocked in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Officials at multiple schools in and around San Antonio – as well as across Texas – have decided to block access to the app TikTok on phones connected to campus networks. The development comes after Gov. Abbott's directive that orders all Texas state agencies...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

COVID Tracker: Virus spread in San Antonio back at 'steady' levels

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio-area health officials have downgraded the urgency of the local COVID-19 situation to "steady" from "worsening" this week, but the risk level remains in the moderate threshold. Metro Health is transitioning to weekly reports of coronavirus data for 2023. This week's numbers show that hospitalizations...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body

CYRIL, Okla. — CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
CYRIL, OK
KENS 5

Florida man almost $4M richer after winning scratch-off ticket

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County man is almost $4 million richer after cashing in a winning scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday that 54-year-old Alpeshkumar Patel from Winter Haven claimed a $5 million top prize from the "$5,000,000 Cashword" scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy