KENS 5
Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Patrick take oath of office at inauguration ceremony at Texas State Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas — Last week, Texas senators and state representatives took their oath of office as the 88th legislative session began. On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick were sworn in at the steps of the Texas State Capitol. Tuesday's events opened with a prayer service...
KENS 5
Why does Texas celebrate Confederate Heroes Day?
TEXAS, USA — It may not be on everyone’s radar but January 19 is a state holiday in Texas called “Confederate Heroes Day." It falls on Robert E. Lee’s birthday, but it’s not just the confederate general being celebrated. The holiday is also meant to honor confederate president Jefferson Davis and other rebel heroes.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
TxDOT proposes project to widen Highway 46, homeowners could be affected
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing to widen and improve State Highway 46 between I-10 near Boerne, TX all the way to Seguin, TX. The department stated in a press release the improvements are needed to meet current and future traffic volumes, support population growth, and increase safety.
KENS 5
Here's where TikTok has been blocked in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Officials at multiple schools in and around San Antonio – as well as across Texas – have decided to block access to the app TikTok on phones connected to campus networks. The development comes after Gov. Abbott's directive that orders all Texas state agencies...
KENS 5
COVID Tracker: Virus spread in San Antonio back at 'steady' levels
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio-area health officials have downgraded the urgency of the local COVID-19 situation to "steady" from "worsening" this week, but the risk level remains in the moderate threshold. Metro Health is transitioning to weekly reports of coronavirus data for 2023. This week's numbers show that hospitalizations...
KENS 5
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Okla. — CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
KENS 5
San Antonio honors the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
San Antonio's MLK March returned for the first time since 2020. The march is one of the biggest in the country.
KENS 5
'Hell naw fish': Creature 'straight outta the depths of hell' found on Crystal Beach
BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — A woman picking up shells on Crystal Beach along the Bolivar Peninsula earlier this month also spotted something unexpected. The dead creature with sharp teeth was kinda creepy, but Suzanne Choate Arceneaux was curious to find out what it was so she shared a photo on Facebook.
KENS 5
Florida man almost $4M richer after winning scratch-off ticket
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County man is almost $4 million richer after cashing in a winning scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday that 54-year-old Alpeshkumar Patel from Winter Haven claimed a $5 million top prize from the "$5,000,000 Cashword" scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
KENS 5
'I'm the luckiest man in the world' | Georgia man with terminal cancer gets wheelchair for his furry best friend
ATLANTA — A Georgia man with terminal cancer is raising money, but not for himself. Andrew Kuzyk said his final wish is to get a wheelchair for his dog, Champ, who was born with no front legs. Kuzyk contacted 11Alive as he was attempting to raise money for the...
KENS 5
Why you should closely check the odometer on that used car you're thinking of buying
SAN ANTONIO — Used car buyers want both a good price and low mileage. You may want to jump on a great deal before it disappears, but be suspicious. Texas ranks second in the nation when it comes to the number of vehicles on the road with rolled-back odometers. San Antonio ranks better at 19th in the U.S., but do not take chances because it will cost down the road.
KENS 5
How a small piece of technology may have helped save the life of a San Antonio cyclist
Travis Womack is retired and loves to ride his bicycle. When he crashed in 2021, his Apple Watch called EMS for him and told first responders where he was.
