Comedian Heather McDonald gives KTLA’s Sam Rubin the ‘Juicy Scoop’ on her podcast

Actress and comedian Heather McDonald sat down with Entertainment Host Sam Rubin to discuss her podcast, “Juicy Scoop.”

The comedian started her podcast seven years ago and it took off. She has put out 600 episodes with over 100 million downloads. She explained to Sam how people like her, those who love to talk, tend to do well in the podcast world.

“I think it’s great that everybody truly could have a podcast,” explained the host. “But to be successful at it, you really have to treat it like a job. “

McDonald gives the people what they need and most importantly, what they want in a podcast.

You can listen to her podcast “Juicy Scoop” wherever you stream your podcasts.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 13, 2023.

