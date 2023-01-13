ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Comedian Heather McDonald gives KTLA’s Sam Rubin the ‘Juicy Scoop’ on her podcast

By Sam Rubin, Hillary Reilly
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5nFt_0kDqlqdV00

Actress and comedian Heather McDonald sat down with Entertainment Host Sam Rubin to discuss her podcast, “Juicy Scoop.”

The comedian started her podcast seven years ago and it took off. She has put out 600 episodes with over 100 million downloads. She explained to Sam how people like her, those who love to talk, tend to do well in the podcast world.

“I think it’s great that everybody truly could have a podcast,” explained the host. “But to be successful at it, you really have to treat it like a job. “

McDonald gives the people what they need and most importantly, what they want in a podcast.

You can listen to her podcast “Juicy Scoop” wherever you stream your podcasts.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 13, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Jillian Michaels talks getting fit in 2023

For many people wanting to get healthy and fit, January tends to motivate them to make the big lifestyle change. “January is when they want to get going,” Jillian Michaels explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “It provides an extra incentive, why not capitalize on it? Everybody loves a blank slate, a fresh start.” The […]
KTLA

DeDee Pfeiffer returns to TV in ‘Big Sky’ after 10-year break

After taking a 10-year break from television, DeDee Pfeiffer is playing a pivotal role in the latest season of ABC’s “Big Sky.” The drama-filled series is full of twists and turns, and the actors themselves don’t even know what’s going on until they get their scripts. According to Pfeiffer, the show just keeps getting better […]
KTLA

Jaymes Vaughan talks ‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ and Outbound travel company

Jaymes Vaughan stars in MTV’s newest reality TV show, “The Real Friends of WeHo.” He spoke to KTLA about his role as a cast member. He also talked about the travel company he owns with his husband, actor Jonathan Bennett. “The Real Friends of WeHo” premieres Friday, Jan. 20, at 9 p.m. on MTV. This […]
KTLA

‘Night Court’ alum John Larroquette returns to the courtroom in NBC revival

Can you go home again? Well, according to actor John Larroquette, you can! The actor starred in NBC’s “Night Court” for nine seasons, and now he’s coming back home in the show’s revival. While the actor had concerns about reprising “the buffoon” that is Dan Fielding, the role he played at 35 years old, he […]
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Parade

Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career

Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Vibe

Jackée Harry Explains To Sheryl Lee Ralph How Her Ego Led To Career Karma

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jackée Harry are the only two Black actresses to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, 35 years apart. Harry took hers home in 1988 for her role as Sandra Clark on 227 while Ralph garnered her win in 2022 for her role as Barbara Howard on the hit sitcom, Abbott Elementary. For the latter’s recent Of The ESSENCE cover, she spoke with her comedic comrade about their shared experiences in Hollywood, but specifically getting their egos in check over the years.More from VIBE.comRihanna Earns First Golden Globe Nomination With "Lift Me Up"Eddie...
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80

Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
KTLA

Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
People

Amy Robach Spotted Out in NYC with Estranged Husband Andrew Shue amid T.J. Holmes Romance

Amy Robach and estranged husband Andrew Shue were captured meeting on the streets of New York City on Thursday. Photos of the exes showed a downcast Robach handing off their shared family dog to Shue in what appeared to be an emotional exchange. In the images, Shue holds the little dog's leash and stands a few feet away from his former partner, as they both engage in conversation outside on the sidewalk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

‘Crushes Her’: Wynonna Judd Shattered By Mom Naomi’s Brutal Suicide Note That Barred Her From Attending Funeral

Wynonna Judd has been left shattered over her suicidal mom Naomi’s brutal deathbed message and has been on the brink of collapse after burying herself in work to escape the pain and heartache, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shortly before Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, the country superstar wrote a soul-destroying note that read, “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.” A friend close to Wynonna said, “Wy knows better than anyone the mental struggles Naomi went through, but it just crushes her to think her mom’s dying thoughts were so vicious.” Still,...
TENNESSEE STATE
KTLA

KTLA

98K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy