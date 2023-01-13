(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring, Thomas a five-year-old Border Collie mix. Thomas is a unique pup with a skull deformity, but that doesn’t stop him from living his best life. He is very enthusiastic to show you his tricks, he loves attention from everyone and everything. Thomas did great with children and cats in his previous home.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO