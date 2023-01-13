ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Peak Lighting can make your new build home stand out!

(SPONSORED) — There is no one-size-fits-all lighting design for your home; consider what lighting works best in each space. Krista Witiak walks a newly built home in Colorado Springs with Peak Lighting and shares expert lighting tips!. Bask in the glow of good company, or at least in the...
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a taste of Shangri-La!

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Eat, drink, and ring in the Year of The Rabbit with Shangri-La! They are hosting a Lunar New Year event at both restaurants on Sunday, January 22. Krista Witiak visits the Asian restaurant’s east side location to see what to expect at the celebration!. Check...
Colorado Springs, Fountain on accident alert

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Springs and Fountain Police Departments are on accident alert status due to severe weather moving through El Paso County on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) went on accident alert effective at 5 p.m. due to road conditions. CSPD...
Meet Thomas, FOX21’s Pet of the Week

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring, Thomas a five-year-old Border Collie mix. Thomas is a unique pup with a skull deformity, but that doesn’t stop him from living his best life. He is very enthusiastic to show you his tricks, he loves attention from everyone and everything. Thomas did great with children and cats in his previous home.
Lake Pueblo State Park Rangers get a standing ovation

Lake Pueblo State Park Rangers get a standing ovation.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day around Southern Colorado

FOX21's Austin Sack takes you to the unity marches in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

