Calling those who are against receiving the grant “crazy” only shows how feeble and over emotional some on this body can be. Labeling those with opposing viewpoints as “conspiracy theorists” must mean you are unwilling to look at the facts behind this money or you are intentionally ignoring them. It is very predictable and infinitely feckless. An informed and educated populace is the enemy of the state and apparently the enemy of some on this body. I can guarantee you that, if the general public were properly informed and made aware of this grant, an overwhelming majority would be against it. The problem with our government is the lack of transparency and how those “elected” do not truly represent their constituents.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO