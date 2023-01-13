Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
More than burgers and beer, Thirsty’s lines up the perfect Mexican meal for 2023 Restaurant Week in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For $20.11, you get the works at Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as they promote their special for the 2023 Restaurant Week in downtown Rapid City. Owners Tim and Alicia Roman invite you to stop in and try this amazing menu selection. Sarah Pethick, executive chef for Thirsty’s, is proud of her experience of farm to table style of creating dishes. Utilizing the freshest elements, although challenging in South Dakota in January, is very important to her. Originally from New Mexico, Pethick is excited about bringing some of her authentic and traditional Mexican flavors to the customers at Thirsty’s.
newscenter1.tv
Elks Theatre celebrates 110 years of business
Originally built in 1912 as an opera house known as Elks Lodge, the Elks Theatre is a historic landmark in Downtown Rapid City with a storied past. Elks Lodge was a popular venue for silent films in the early 1900s, and in 1920, a man named Art Rose purchased the establishment from Elk Lodge. Rose owned the theater for five years before selling it to Black Hills Amusements who operated the venue from 1925-1969.
newscenter1.tv
Live the log cabin life like Abe Lincoln in Piedmont, but with a hot tub gazebo!
PIEDMONT, S.D. – This beautiful log cabin home in Piedmont is the perfect place to unwind and chill. This place has it all, including beautiful knotty pine walls and ceilings, and custom woodwork throughout. The cabin also features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage that is fully finished with a walk-up attic. A corner kitchen that has ceiling-height cabinetry, upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island for added seating and storage is the perfect area for all of your entertaining needs. And of course, take a look at that hot tub gazebo! The perfect place to warm up after a cold wintery day.
newscenter1.tv
Want to make your home unique while building equity? Unfinished basements may be the key
KEYSTONE, S.D.- With home prices still elevated, finding ways to build equity is a smart move for any homeowner. This four bedroom, three bathroom townhome in Keystone is just minutes from the grand Mt. Rushmore National Monument and breathtaking Custer State Park. Rapid City is only 20 minutes away for all of your shopping needs.
newscenter1.tv
Officials from The Monument give the scoop on ground preparation for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Officials from the Monument are laying the groundwork for stock show and rodeo preparation with one very important material: the dirt. Engineering Manager for the Monument Rory Hammerbeck explains more on what goes into getting the dirt in and ready for the big event. Is the...
newscenter1.tv
How School of Mines students celebrated Dr. King’s legacy
RAPID CITY, S.D. — For the 13th year in a row, volunteering for Feeding South Dakota was on Monday’s agenda for students at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, where student groups collected food and cash donations at local grocery stores. All food collected from the...
newscenter1.tv
Want to give competitive shooting a try? Here’s how you can get started!
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Target practice at the range is plenty of fun, but you can take your skills to the next level in a friendly, safe competition. Here in western South Dakota, United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) matches are held often by Prairie Thunder Shooting Club at the Spearfish Rifle and Pistol Range.
newscenter1.tv
Fire and ice: Rapid City firefighters conducting annual rescue training sessions through the week
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With more cold weather in the Black Hills region, Rapid City Fire Department crews are taking advantage of the weather to conduct their annual ice rescue training. RCFD Journeyman Paramedic Jonny Knutson explains more about the significance and importance of the training. What is ice rescue?
newscenter1.tv
Check out these photos of last year’s Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo to get you excited for this years!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Are you ready for this year’s Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo? It all starts on January 27 and lasts through February 4. There will be cattle sales, a two-day horse sale, and seminars for livestock producers, horse enthusiasts, and the general public. Also, it’s one of the top five indoor Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeos in the country. Check out some of the photos from last year’s show.
newscenter1.tv
Ellsworth Air Force Base’s newest group of Honorary Commanders named during special luncheon
RAPID CITY, S.D.– During the Chow Hall Luncheon on Wednesday, military and civilian officials gathered to hold a very special ceremony as part of Ellsworth Air Force Base’s Honorary Commanders program. Black Hills Military Affairs Coalition and Incoming Honorary Commander Kevin Andreson explains more about the event and the importance of the title of Honorary Commander.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota sets visitor spending record again: A look at 2022’s visitor economic impact and goals for 2023
Visitors to the state spent $4.7 billion while here, which is an 8% increase over 2021 ($4.4 billion). South Dakota saw 14.4 million visitors, which itself was up 0.6% over 2021. “What the state’s reporting is that we’re almost back to pre-pandemic levels,” Brook Kaufman, President and CEO of Visit...
newscenter1.tv
How much longer will the above average temperatures stick around?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the third week of January. This week will be slightly closer average in terms of temperature. The above average temps will return by the end of the week. Though, they might not stick around for too much longer. The 6 – 10 day outlook is showing some signs of a pattern change for the next couple weeks.
newscenter1.tv
Heavy equipment simulator brought to convention with hopes to spark a new interest in a construction career
RAPID CITY, S.D. – TranSource Truck and Equipment brought a heavy equipment simulator to the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) convention, with hopes that it could spark a new interest in a career. The simulator lets people experience what it’s like to operate heavy equipment without having to...
newscenter1.tv
Looking ahead in road construction: Anamosa Avenue Bridge rebuild, work on Highway 385, and more
RAPID CITY, S.D. – No one looks forward to road construction, but it never hurts to know what’s up ahead. State highway and road projects are planned out well in advance, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation maintains a list of upcoming projects 3 years in advance as part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
newscenter1.tv
Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day service in Rapid City highlights women’s roles in Civil Rights Movement
RAPID CITY, S.D.– For the past 16 years, Rapid City residents and leaders have gathered to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Day as a means of honoring the civil rights leader and the fight for justice and equality on a national scale. And for the event on Monday, the Black Hills Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day celebration, at the Holiday Inn Downtown Convention Center, speakers shifted their focus to the women of the movement and the roles they played in getting things in motion.
newscenter1.tv
RCPD in search of suspect involved in pizza delivery armed robbery
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a suspect that was involved in an armed robbery during a pizza delivery that occurred Monday evening, January 16. RCPD reports that they were dispatched to the 500 block of Saint James Street at 5:40 p.m. following...
newscenter1.tv
MISSING TEEN: Rapid City Police Department in search of missing 13-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Jake Moore. He was last seen in the 200 block of Mall Drive at around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He is a Native American male, standing at around 5’7” and was last seen wearing a hoodie...
newscenter1.tv
Girls Basketball Roundup: Check out 10 photos and highlights as Stevens dominates Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team returned to action on Tuesday by hosting the Sturgis Scoopers. Stevens jumped out to a 21-1 lead and the Raiders went on to beat the Scoopers, 69-26. Taaliyah Porter had another strong performance for the Raiders. She finished...
newscenter1.tv
Escaped state prison offender arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Trevor Chipps, a state prison offender who was placed on escape status last fall, was arrested in Rapid City on Tuesday and is back in custody, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC). Chipps, originally serving sentences for distribution and possession of a...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department seeking help in identifying armed robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery took place Tuesday evening on Jan. 10 at the convenience store located at. 1909 N. Lacrosse Street. Witnesses described the suspect as a Native American male...
