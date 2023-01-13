The rain has mostly cleared in San Francisco — though there is still a chance of thunderstorm cells and light showers passing through — and there are some road closures around the Bay due to flooding. These include a section of southbound Junipero Serra Boulevard between Serramonte Boulevard and Hickey Boulevard in South San Francisco; Highway 37 near the interchange with Highway 101 in Novato; and Highway 13 in Oakland, which had multiple trees down on it last night. [KRON4]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO