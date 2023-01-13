Read full article on original website
SFist
Humpday Headlines: Another Landslide Halts Another Train In Niles Canyon
Another landslide has halted another ACE train in the Niles Canyon area. This is the second train on this route to be hit with landslide debris and stopped mid-route in two days, and it happened at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. [KTVU]. The "last" bout of rain from our parade of atmospheric...
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: We Are In For a (Mostly) Dry Week, Everybody
The rain has mostly cleared in San Francisco — though there is still a chance of thunderstorm cells and light showers passing through — and there are some road closures around the Bay due to flooding. These include a section of southbound Junipero Serra Boulevard between Serramonte Boulevard and Hickey Boulevard in South San Francisco; Highway 37 near the interchange with Highway 101 in Novato; and Highway 13 in Oakland, which had multiple trees down on it last night. [KRON4]
SFist
Commuter Train Hit By Landslide In East Bay's Niles Canyon, Passengers Evacuated
An Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) train traveling through Niles Canyon outside of Fremont on Tuesday was hit by a 100-foot landslide, sending trees and debris onto the train tracks and hitting the side of the train. The landslide happened sometime just before 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, and as KRON4 reports, responders...
SFist
MLK Day Around the Bay: Two Dozen Cars Get Flat Tires From Pothole on 101
In honor of MLK Day, Caltrain’s NorCalMLK Celebration locomotive took a festive trip today from San Jose to San Francisco. It's the first time the free commemorative ride, which dates back to the 1980s, has happened in three years. [Mercury News]. The CHP is seeking the public's help in...
SFist
Photos: Giant Rabbit Statues Ring In the Lunar New Year ‘Year of the Rabbit’ In SF
Meet all the rabbit statues just installed around San Francisco to celebrate the Lunar New Year’s Chinese Zodiac Year of the Rabbit — and these intricately designed rabbit monuments now adorn parks, markets, and museums. The COVID-19-canceled 2021 Chinese New Year Parade jilted San Francisco into a sudden...
SFist
Marina Residents Sound Off With Crime Complaints at Raucous Town Hall
Just one day after an alleged 17-car break-in spree in the Marina, riled up residents were itching for a fight at a Tuesday night town hall meeting, and gave plenty of grief to Supervisor Stefani, DA Jenkins, and SFPD Chief Bill Scott. On Tuesday we mentioned a 17-car break-in spree...
SFist
SFFD Ambulance Stolen In Outer Sunset As Patient Was Being Brought to It, Taken on Joyride to Oakland
A San Francisco Fire Department ambulance was stolen out from under some EMTs on Monday evening, and multiple law enforcement agencies got involved in its pursuit until it was ultimately found abandoned on the other side of the Bay. The theft of the ambulance happened at 6:42 p.m. Monday near...
SFist
Mudslide Prompts Evacuation Warnings In Berkeley Hills, Edge of UC Campus
A mudslide Monday morning prompted a warning to avoid an area near the Clark Kerr Campus at UC Berkeley, and an evacuation warning was issued for residents near a second mudslide near Tilden Park. UC Berkeley police issued an alert early Monday about a mudslide that was blocking Sports Lane...
SFist
Big WWII-Era Bunker Thing Falls Off Cliff, Lands On Beach at Fort Funston
Stuff is falling off cliffs all down the NorCal coast after drenching rains have saturated the already unstable sand and rock embankments that have at tendency to break apart this time of year. So be careful out there!. On Monday, a World War II-era structure — likely one of the...
SFist
DA Brooke Jenkins Issues Arrest Warrant for SF Gallery Owner Seen Hosing Homeless Woman
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins may be sensing an opportunity to prove she can be tough not just on drug dealers and car burglars, but also on those who attack the city's unhoused in an aggressive manner. Collier Gwin, the Jackson Square gallery owner who was seen in a viral video...
SFist
Brentwood Man Arrested for Bizarre Rash of BB Gun Attacks On Cars
A 31-year-old Brentwood man is in Contra Costa County Jail and charged with a shooting spree, albeit a BB gun shooting spree — and he is suspected of shooting at at least seven cars in a 20-hour period. A strange crime spree with little sensible motive confused Brentwood police...
