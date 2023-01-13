Mobile man sentenced for shooting police dog, escaping Mississippi jail

GULFPORT, Miss. ( WKRG ) – A Mobile man is set to serve 11 years in federal prison after shooting a police K-9 and attempting to escape jail in 2022.

Richard McGuire , 44, was sentenced to 135 months in prison by a U.S. District Court judge in Gulfport, Miss. on Jan. 12 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape.

On March 29, 2022, Moss Point, Miss. Police officers responded to an alarm call at Tay’s BBQ/Shell Station on Highway 63. McGuire was located behind another business but fled on foot when officers tried to approach him.

Moss Point Police K-9 “Buddy” was released to track McGuire but the suspect fled over a privacy fence. Prosecutors say Buddy continued to pursue McGuire into a wooded area when officers heard two gunshots and the K-9 returned to them with gunshot wounds to the chest.

K-9 Buddy was taken to a veterinary clinic in Mobile for emergency surgery and has since made a full recovery and returned to active duty.

On August 2, McGuire pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and animal crushing. On August 5, he attempted to escape from the Pearl River County Adult Detention Center where he was being held without bond while awaiting sentencing. He broke through the fence and was apprehended just outside the facility by officers in the area. McGuire pled guilty to the escape offense on November 29.

McGuire has a long criminal history across multiple states. He was booked into Metro Jail in Mobile more than a dozen times from 1999 to 2015 for several different charges, including assault and domestic violence.

In April 2020, he was arrested, fined and banned for life from Disney World after breaking into the resort’s closed Treasure Island during the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantine and posting videos of camping on the island to Youtube. The island was closed to the public in 1999.

A police report said security announced over the public address system he was on restricted property but McGuire stayed. Deputies searched for him by foot, air and boat after security camera footage showed him using a company boat to navigate the 11.5 acre property.

