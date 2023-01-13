Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
Grant offers some Alaskans unconventional but stable housing for a year
It was raining softly at the Douglas Harbor when Candi Spicer popped out of the 30-foot sailboat she just started renting. She grew up on boats in California and is used to being on the water. “I think it’s a little rustic,” she said. “I love it though. I think...
ktoo.org
Alaska House elects a speaker, Republican Rep. Cathy Tilton
After a chaotic first day, the Alaska House of Representatives elected Wasilla Republican Cathy Tilton to the role of House speaker on Wednesday. “We are ready to show Alaskans that we’re ready to do business,” Tilton said after the vote. “We didn’t want to have a repeat of the last several sessions where Alaskans were waiting for business to get started.”
ktoo.org
State offers help with high feed prices, but some farmers are pushing for an Alaska grain reserve
The state is offering financial help to Alaska farmers who are struggling to pay high prices for livestock feed that’s in short supply after last year’s poor harvest. But some farmers say setting up a grain reserve would be a better way to help them recover in lean years.
