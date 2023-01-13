ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ktoo.org

Alaska House elects a speaker, Republican Rep. Cathy Tilton

After a chaotic first day, the Alaska House of Representatives elected Wasilla Republican Cathy Tilton to the role of House speaker on Wednesday. “We are ready to show Alaskans that we’re ready to do business,” Tilton said after the vote. “We didn’t want to have a repeat of the last several sessions where Alaskans were waiting for business to get started.”
