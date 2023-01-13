Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Tearful apologies, more questions than answers in Aiken council meeting
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Months after a downtown redevelopment plan was scrapped in Aiken, city councilmembers attempt to right some perceived wrongs and win back public trust by taking a step toward dissolving Aiken Municipal Development Commission. The commission, established in 2019 and the leading entity in Project Pascalis, owns...
wfxg.com
Qualification for Richmond County School Board District 6 election begins
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Candidates are now able to qualify for Richmond County's District 6 school board seat. The position is unofficially held by A.K. Hassan, who was the District 6 school board member until redistricting kept him from running for re-election in 2022. He took over the position after the death of twenty-year-old Tyrique Robinson. Robinson ran unopposed in the November election and would have been the youngest person ever elected to the Richmond County School Board.
wfxg.com
Future of ambulance services in question after another failed contract and city looking to fill administrator role
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - THE FUTURE OF AUGUSTA AMBULANCE SERVICES IS ONCE AGAIN, ON LIFE SUPPORT. IN A HEATED DEBATE BETWEEN THE AUGUSTA COMMISSION, CITY LEADERS FAILED TO REACH AN AGREEMENT WITH THE LOCAL COMPANY TO KEEP THE AMBULANCE SERVICE IN AUGUSTA. “YOU’VE GOT TO UNDERSTAND THAT THEY’VE ALREADY PULLED...
wfxg.com
Ex-mayor issues statements on GA Tech suspension, executive order
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Former Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is responding to two stories making headlines in recent days. First, FOX54 reported Georgia Tech had severed ties with the ex-mayor, citing ongoing ethics concerns and investigations. In a statement issued through the ex-mayor's public relations consultant Nikolaj Leszczynski, the mayor responded to the suspension.
wfxg.com
Aiken County teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C (WFXG) - An Aiken County teacher is on administrative leave after her arrest last week. Raquel Stevens is one of four people arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office after the investigation into an assault on a teenager led investigators to serve warrants at houses in Beech Island and North Augusta. The sheriff's office has charged Stevens with possession of anabolic steroids, possession of fentanyl, violation of drug distribution law, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school, and unlawful neglect of a child.
wfxg.com
The city, Master's Table and Project Rescue partner up for Day of Service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Augusta MAYOR GARNETT JOHNSON ALSO MADE A STOP AT THE MASTER’S TABLE. Johnson tells Fox54 tHIS DAY OF SERVICE WAS MORE THAN JUST ANOTHER DAY OFF, BUT A DAY OF SERVICE. TAKING A SHOWER AND HAVING BASIC...
wfxg.com
GA Supreme Court upholds life sentence in Richmond County murder
ATLANTA (WFXG) - The Supreme Court of Georgia has confirmed an Augusta man will spend life behind bars for a murder he and a friend committed when they were teenagers. William Clark, now 26, was sentenced in 2016 for the shooting death of 30-year-old Anthony King on Crawford Ave. He received the maximum sentence, life without the possibility of parole, plus 30 years. Clark was 16 years old at the time of the murder.
wfxg.com
Richmond County deputy fired, arrested for bringing contraband to inmates
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Richmond County deputy has been arrested for allegedly bringing contraband into the county jail. The sheriff's office says on Jan. 9, they were made aware of an allegation that Deputy Jermaine Rockett was bringing contraband to inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. An investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division has led to Deputy Rocket being fired on Jan. 18.
wfxg.com
Columbia County school knew about coach's previous arrest
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Greenbrier High School coach is facing charges after an altercation with a student last week. It happened during halftime of the girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 13. The Columbia County School District says girls basketball coach Zakeya Goldsberry has been charged with violence and...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office responds to stabbing in Grovetown
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is responding to the scene of a reported stabbing in Grovetown. Details are limited, but we do know that it happened at a home on Gordon Hwy. FOX54 has a crew on its way to the scene. We will update...
wfxg.com
Ahmaud Arbery killer being held at Augusta medical prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - One of the men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery is currently being held in Augusta. Gregory McMichael is being held at Augusta State Medical Prison in Grovetown. It's unclear why he's in the medical facility. Gregory McMichael, along with his son and a neighbor,...
wfxg.com
Arrest made in death of Burke County 4-year-old Israel Scott
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a 66-year-old in connection to the death of 4-year-old Israel Scott over the summer. Burke County officials say Lexie Tenhuisen was arrested Tuesday evening around 8:30 p.m. and booked into the Burke County Detention Center. Tenhuisen is charged with involuntary manslaughter. BCSO says the charges stem from the summer drowning of Israel Scott.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Arrest made in Augusta Super 8 Motel armed robbery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has identified wanted for the armed robbery of the Super 8 Motel in Augusta as Chezere Coppock. The sheriff's office has taken him into custody and charged him with two counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of firearm during the commission of crime, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
wfxg.com
Fire truck overturns on Washington Rd.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An overturned fire truck has traffic slowed in Augusta Monday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Washington Rd. and I-20. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Details are limited, but dispatch does say that traffic is slowed in the area. Expect delays.
wfxg.com
FOUND: 20-year-old woman missing in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The sheriff's office says Elizabeth Lee has been found. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Twenty-year-old Elizabeth Lee was last seen at around 2 p.m. Jan. 12 in the area around Ravenwood Dr. and Montebello...
wfxg.com
Greenbrier High School basketball coach arrested after altercation with student
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Greenbrier High School's head girls basketball coach was arrested Friday after a "physical altercation" during halftime at Friday's game. The district tells FOX54 it happened between a student and coach Zakeya Goldsberry, pictured above. CCSD Police has charged Goldsberry with simple battery and family violence. Goldsberry...
wfxg.com
Aiken High football coach "relieved" of coaching duties
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken County Schools have confirmed that Aiken High School football coach Olajuwon Paige has been relieved of his coaching duties. According to Paige's biography on the school's website, he graduated from Aiken High in 2005, before returning to coach in 2012. The district says that while he is no longer coaching, he will be an assistant athletic director and teacher at Aiken High.
