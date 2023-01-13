RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Candidates are now able to qualify for Richmond County's District 6 school board seat. The position is unofficially held by A.K. Hassan, who was the District 6 school board member until redistricting kept him from running for re-election in 2022. He took over the position after the death of twenty-year-old Tyrique Robinson. Robinson ran unopposed in the November election and would have been the youngest person ever elected to the Richmond County School Board.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO