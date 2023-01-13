Killer Brownie rolls out special Bengals packaging ahead of playoffs

MIAMI VALLEY — The Cincinnati Bengals and the Killer Brownie Company have released a new Bengals striped packaging ahead of the playoffs.

Select Killer Brownie gifts now have an exclusive Bengals sleeve packaging on them.

The Mayne Family, owners of the Killer Brownie Company and Dorothy Lane Market, said they’re lifelong Bengals fans and were “thrilled” about the partnership with the team.

Killer Brownie was named the official brownie of the Bengals in November 2022. The multi-year partnership resulted in Killer Brownie products being available at concession stands at Paycor Stadium.

“One of the best ways our partners can connect with Bengals fans is to leverage our marks and logos on products at retail,” Ryan Holmes, Bengals Director of Corporate Partnerships, said in the release. “We are excited to see Killer Brownie’s packaging come to fruition and expect our fans will love both the product and the packaging.”

Killer Brownie’s Bengals products are available while supplies last at local retailers and online at killerbrownie.com.

The Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night in the Wild Card Round.

