ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Killer Brownie rolls out special Bengals packaging ahead of playoffs

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6hSc_0kDqkRVz00

MIAMI VALLEY — The Cincinnati Bengals and the Killer Brownie Company have released a new Bengals striped packaging ahead of the playoffs.

Select Killer Brownie gifts now have an exclusive Bengals sleeve packaging on them.

The Mayne Family, owners of the Killer Brownie Company and Dorothy Lane Market, said they’re lifelong Bengals fans and were “thrilled” about the partnership with the team.

Killer Brownie was named the official brownie of the Bengals in November 2022. The multi-year partnership resulted in Killer Brownie products being available at concession stands at Paycor Stadium.

“One of the best ways our partners can connect with Bengals fans is to leverage our marks and logos on products at retail,” Ryan Holmes, Bengals Director of Corporate Partnerships, said in the release. “We are excited to see Killer Brownie’s packaging come to fruition and expect our fans will love both the product and the packaging.”

Killer Brownie’s Bengals products are available while supplies last at local retailers and online at killerbrownie.com.

The Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night in the Wild Card Round.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Russell Gage leaves Cowboys-Bucs game to hospital after frightening blow to head, neck

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage left Monday's playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on a backboard after a frightening injury late in the game. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson made contact with Gage's head after an incomplete pass late in the fourth quarter. Gage fell to his rear after the pass, and Wilson hit him from behind, snapping Gage's head forward. Wilson wasn't targeting Gage's head. He was already committed to the tackle when Gage fell.
TAMPA, FL
WHIO Dayton

Chargers DE Joey Bosa vents about officials: 'I'm sick of those f---ing people'

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa wasn't happy with the officials on Saturday night. He hadn't cooled off by Monday. During a playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bosa something to one official that prompted that official to chase after him and throw a flag. Late in the game Bosa slammed his helmet twice after officials missed a possible false start and a holding on the same play, which ended with a Jaguars touchdown. Bosa picked up another penalty for that, and the Jaguars got a two-point conversion after the ball moved half the distance to the goal line. That was a huge difference in the Jaguars' stunning 31-30 comeback win.
News 8 WROC

Bills’ Edmunds showing growth both on and off the field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Tremaine Edmunds has naturally been a leader for the Bills because he’s a middle linebacker and calls the signals for the defense. Yet Buffalo defensive coordinator, Leslie Frazier has noticed improvement as a leader from Edmunds this year and it could not have been timed better. “We kind of needed […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHIO Dayton

Cowboys-Bucs wild-card game sets new ESPN record with 31.2 million viewers

The Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night set a new ESPN viewership record. The wild-card game in Tampa drew 31.2 million viewers, which marks the largest NFL audience on ESPN and ABC since it had Super Bowl XL in 2006. It was the second most-watched non-Super Bowl game in Disney’s history, and was the most-watched non-Super Bowl playoff game ever seen on the network.
TAMPA, FL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
108K+
Followers
152K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy