Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
petapixel.com
Hypersensitve Camera Beams Back Photo of the Dark Side of the Moon
The NASA-built ShadowCam has beamed back its first image. The amazing photo is of the far side of the Moon and shows off the camera’s hypersensitivity to light. ShadowCam is onboard the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), known as Danuri. The mission was launched in August last year and marks South Korea’s first successful Moon orbiter.
Phys.org
Looking back at the 2022 eruption that shook the world
One year ago, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted, causing widespread destruction to the Pacific Island Nation of Tonga, spewing volcanic material up to 58 km into the atmosphere. It brought a nearly 15 m tsunami that crashed ashore, destroying villages, and creating a sonic boom that rippled around the world—twice.
Rare, 'rule-breaking' quasicrystal found in chunk of 'fossilized' lightning
A type of crystal that breaks the rules of ordinary crystallography has been found in a tube of melted sand from Nebraska.
Phys.org
Jumpin' Jehoshapat! New grasshopper-like material can leap 200 times its own thickness
Engineers at the University of Colorado Boulder have designed a new, rubber-like film that can leap high into the air like a grasshopper—all on its own and without needing outside intervention. Just heat it up and watch it jump!. The researchers describe their achievement Jan. 18 in the journal...
Camera Captures What Appears to be a Strange Shadow Creature Attacking a Goat
It has a shiny black coat with patches of pink skin but then seems to melt into a shadow.
Secret to how prehistoric humans survived winter uncovered
Prehistoric humans living in northern Europe over 300,000 years ago used bear skin to survive the harsh winters, a new study reveals.The study, published recently in the Journal of Human Evolution, examined traces on bones from the archaeological site of Schöningen in Lower Saxony and found cut marks on the foot and toe bone remains of a cave bear discovered at the stone age site.Researchers, including those from the University of Tubingen in Germany, say the new findings are one of the oldest evidence of this type in the world from early human ancestors, who were still not likely...
A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?
Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
TechSpot
Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say
Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
SpaceX uses ultra-powerful rocket for mystery military mission
SpaceX used its most powerful operational rocket to successfully launch a classified mission for US Space Force on Sunday.The USSF-67 mission lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5.56pm local time in what was only the fifth ever launch for the Falcon Heavy rocket.The private space firm gave no details of the payload and cut the launch live stream after the boosters detached in order to not disclose its final orbital position.Officials at Space Force’s Space Rapid Capabilities Office (SRCO) said the payload includes “two operational prototypes for enhanced situational awareness and an operational...
Phys.org
Humans plunder the periodic table while turning blind eye to the risks of doing so, say researchers
For millions of years, nature has basically been getting by with just a few elements from the periodic table. Carbon, calcium, oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen, phosphorus, silicon, sulfur, magnesium and potassium are the building blocks of almost all life on our planet (tree trunks, leaves, hairs, teeth, etc). However, to build the world of humans—including cities, health care products, railways, airplanes and their engines, computers, smartphones, and more—many more chemical elements are needed.
scitechdaily.com
Ice-Sheet-Wide Collapse in West Antarctica Isn’t Inevitable: Runaway Ice Retreat Can Be Slowed
Runaway West Antarctic ice retreat can be slowed by climate-driven changes in ocean temperature. New research finds that ice-sheet-wide collapse in West Antarctica isn’t inevitable: the pace of ice loss varies according to regional differences in atmosphere and ocean circulation. An international team of researchers has combined satellite imagery...
NASA nuclear propulsion concept could reach Mars in just 45 days
NASA selected a nuclear propulsion concept for Phase I development as part of its Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program for 2023. The Nuclear Thermal and Nuclear Electric Propulsion (NTP/NEP) concept is a new class of bimodal nuclear propulsion system that uses a "wave rotor topping cycle," as per a NASA blog post.
Never-before-seen volcanic magma chamber discovered deep under Mediterranean, near Santorini
Using a technique to study seismic waves, researchers revealed a previously unknown magma chamber underneath a the Kolumbo submarine volcano.
Phys.org
Early humans: Tooth enamel reveals life histories
If you take a magnifying glass and a flashlight and look at your teeth very carefully in the mirror, in places you can spot a pattern of fine, parallel lines running across your teeth. These correspond to the striae of Retzius that mark the growth of our tooth enamel. Enamel starts forming in the womb and continues to mineralize until adolescence, when the last milk teeth fall out and are replaced by permanent ones.
Could humans use black holes to time travel?
Black holes form natural time machines that allow travel to both the past and the future. But don't expect to be visiting dinosaurs any time soon.
Meteorite that crashed onto UK driveway contains the building blocks of life
Amino acids, the building blocks of life, have been found in the nearly pristine Winchcombe meteorite.
Phys.org
How did Dimorphos form?
The otherwise unremarkable double asteroid of Didymos and Dimorphos made headlines as the target of NASA's successful Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART) mission. With new details about the system emerging, astronomers have put together a hypothesis of how this strange double asteroid came to be. It starts with spin. Any...
Phys.org
Worlds bustling with plant life should shine in a detectable wavelength of infrared, say exoplanet scientists
Future historians might look back on this time and call it the "exoplanet age." We've found over 5,000 exoplanets, and we'll keep finding more. Next, we'll move beyond just finding them, and we'll turn our efforts to finding biosignatures, the special chemical fingerprints that living processes imprint on exoplanet atmospheres.
Comments / 0