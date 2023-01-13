Read full article on original website
Ohio Mom and Son Found Dead in Their Home by a Neighbor More Than a Year and a Half After They Died
The bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township The body of a 79-year-old woman and her 59-year-old son were found in their Ohio home last month — and police say the discovery was made a year and a half after they died. Carroll Country Sheriff officials said the bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township on...
Rep. Greg Steube Hospitalized with 'Several Injuries' After Falling from Roof: 'Please Pray'
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was hospitalized on Wednesday after falling from a roof. A post shared on Steube's Twitter account on Wednesday confirmed the news of his accident, stating: "Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family."
Actor Julian Sands Missing After Going Hiking on Deadly Mount Baldy in California
Authorities have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mount Baldy in the last four weeks, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news briefing Julian Sands has disappeared after hiking up Southern California's deadly Mount Baldy. Authorities are currently looking for the Ocean's Thirteen actor, 65, after his family reported him missing Friday, PEOPLE confirms. "Around 7:30pm on Friday, Jan 13, a hiker was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area," San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Corporal Nathan Campos tells PEOPLE. "A search crew was sent out, but...
Disposable Glove, Red-Stained Items and Possible Hair Strands Found in Idaho Suspect's Home: Warrant
Bryan Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students In newly unsealed search warrant records, authorities detailed the items they seized from Bryan Kohberger's residence after he was arrested and charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students. The items seized from Kohberger's residence include one disposable black glove, receipts from Walmart and Marshalls, a dust container vacuum, possible hair strands, one "Fire TV" stick,...
Michigan Family Gets Life in Prison for Killing Family Dollar Security Guard Over Mask Mandate
The security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, had asked the woman's daughter to wear a mask before shopping A married Michigan couple and their adult son have been sentenced to life in prison in the fatal shooting of a store security guard in May 2020. The security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, had asked the woman's daughter to wear a face covering before shopping at the local Family Dollar store. Sharmel Lashe Teague, 45; her husband Larry Edward Teague, 44; and her son Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23, were previously convicted of premeditated...
Rare Blond Moose Spotted in Alaska Wows Internet While Experts Share Concern for Animal's Safety
"When your species is supposed to be a certain color, being white or lighter isn't going to help you a whole lot," wildlife veterinarian Kimberlee Beckmen told the Washington Post Blond moose don't necessarily have more fun, experts say. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) caught a rare sight on camera: a light tan-colored moose in the wild. The creature, which some have dubbed the "blond moose" or "Big Blondie" for its coloring, was photographed during one of the agency's recent moose population surveys in Alaska....
Todd Chrisley Admits Prison 'May Be My Future for a Minute' but Has 'Faith' He and Julie Will Get Justice
Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley both reported to federal prison in Florida on Tuesday Todd Chrisley is clinging to the belief that his tribulations are temporary. In the latest episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast (which was recorded before he and wife Julie reported to prison on Tuesday), the Chrisley Knows Best star spoke about his hopes for legal redemption. "The legal system, which we've never been a part of until now, is a very complex system that we just are still learning and we don't know, which is why we have...
Inside Idaho Murder Suspect's Alleged Chat Room Posts: I Can Do 'Whatever I Want with Little Remorse'
"Nothing I do is enjoyable. I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing," Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the Idaho murders, reportedly wrote The University of Idaho murder suspect allegedly wrote on online forums during his youth about feelings of depression, dissociation and being able to do "whatever I want with little remorse," according to a report by The New York Times. An account on the online forum Tapatalk with the username Exarr.thosewithvisualsnow and a profile picture that resembles Bryan Kohberger has 118 posts from...
'Shell-Shocked' Victim of Jen Shah Opens Up About Racking up Nearly $50K in Debt from Telemarketing Scheme
As a North Carolina retiree details how she fell prey to the telemarketing scheme orchestrated by the RHOSLC star, one of Shah's former associates reveals why he tipped off federal prosecutors Less than two weeks after Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for a far-reaching telemarketing scheme, one of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's victims has stepped forward to detail the devastating impact the fraudulent enterprise had on real people's live. In an exclusive clip from Thursday's episode of ABC News Studios' IMPACT x Nightline,...
New York Jets Rookie Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Announces He's Going Back to College
New York Jets' Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is ready to go back to school!. The 22-year-old cornerback has re-enrolled in college and will earn his degree this summer, he shared on Twitter. "Even though I had a 3.5 cumulative GPA after my 3rd year in college, I never got to get my degree because I wanted to leave early and pursue my dream of playing in the NFL," he wrote.
Rams' Bobby Wagner Makes Generous Donation to Time for Change Foundation: 'I'm Really Passionate About It'
Wagner tells PEOPLE why he was "really inspired by" the organization's founder, Kim Carter Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is always looking for ways to give back to his community, he tells PEOPLE. The 32-year-old NFL star recently made a generous donation to the Time for Change Foundation, which helps women "to recreate their life" after they've been incarcerated, in rehabilitation centers or domestic violence shelters, says founder Kim Carter. Wagner chose to get involved with Time for Change largely because of Carter, a Top 10 CNN...
