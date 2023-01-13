South Bend native Vivica A. Fox revives 'Kill Bill' role for cameo in SZA music video

Vivica A. Fox is down to ride in SZA’s new video.

Actually, she drives, making a cameo in the R&B queen’s “Kill Bill" music video inspired by the 2003 martial arts film of the same name.

In the Quentin Tarantino film, Fox played an assassin Vernita Green, codename Copperhead, part of the group that tried to kill The Bride after her defection.

Fox, who was born in South Bend and graduated from Indianapolis' Arlington High School graduate, appears in the new video assisting SZA’s The Bride by driving her away from the scene of her attempted murder by her ex.

With Fox's turn as a ride-or-die, we don’t get to see a new take on the epic showdown in suburbia between her Vernita Green and The Bride, but the action-packed video has plenty of other nods to the movie.

SZA takes to a motorcycle and fights a group with a sword before an animated scene shows her ripping out the heart of her ex and walking away.

“Kill Bill” is the second single from SZA's album “SOS,” which has topped the Billboard 200 chart for the past month.

Fox, a co-host on Fox Soul’s “Cocktails with Queens” is keeping busy.

Later this month, the “Set It Off " star will host a swanky screening for the documentary film “Skilled” at Sundance. The film focuses on four trade workers and opportunities within the trades.

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on Twitter:@cherylvjackson.