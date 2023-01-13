ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

South Bend native Vivica A. Fox revives 'Kill Bill' role for cameo in SZA music video

By Cheryl V. Jackson, Indianapolis Star
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pkx4O_0kDqkBdb00

Vivica A. Fox is down to ride in SZA’s new video.

Actually, she drives, making a cameo in the R&B queen’s “Kill Bill" music video inspired by the 2003 martial arts film of the same name.

In the Quentin Tarantino film, Fox played an assassin Vernita Green, codename Copperhead, part of the group that tried to kill The Bride after her defection.

Fox, who was born in South Bend and graduated from Indianapolis' Arlington High School graduate, appears in the new video assisting SZA’s The Bride by driving her away from the scene of her attempted murder by her ex.

With Fox's turn as a ride-or-die, we don’t get to see a new take on the epic showdown in suburbia between her Vernita Green and The Bride, but the action-packed video has plenty of other nods to the movie.

SZA takes to a motorcycle and fights a group with a sword before an animated scene shows her ripping out the heart of her ex and walking away.

“Kill Bill” is the second single from SZA's album “SOS,” which has topped the Billboard 200 chart for the past month.

Fox, a co-host on Fox Soul’s “Cocktails with Queens” is keeping busy.

Later this month, the “Set It Off " star will host a swanky screening for the documentary film “Skilled” at Sundance. The film focuses on four trade workers and opportunities within the trades.

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on Twitter:@cherylvjackson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy