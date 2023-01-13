ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Prep highlights: Howell rallies to earn hockey tie vs. Bay City

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 5 days ago

It wasn’t a victory, but Howell hopes that the manner in which it earned a 3-3 tie against Bay City Friday morning can be a turning point in its hockey season.

The Highlanders trailed 3-1 after two periods before scoring twice in the third in their opening game at the Rick Deneweth Memorial North/South Showcase in Traverse City.

Hayden Sturos scored with 10:44 left in the game on the power play to jump-start Howell’s comeback. Braden Mitter’s third goal of the season with 4:36 remaining tied the game. The teams played a scoreless eight-minute overtime period.

“The boys talked about it in the locker room,” Howell coach Rocky Johnson said. “We weren’t playing up to our speed or our level. They decided, ‘You know, we’re not going to do this again.’ We kind of shortened our lines and made some quick changes. They came out fired up, boom, boom, and scored a couple goals. It was great. We took it to them in overtime. I thought we had a chance to close it out.”

Tanner Sauve scored Howell’s other goal, tying the game 1-1 with 2:05 left in the first period. Sean Dally and Caleb Anthony scored early in the second period to give Bay City a 3-1 lead. Alex Herter, who made 24 saves, shut out the Wolves (9-5-1) over the final 35 minutes and 39 seconds.

The Highlanders (3-8-1) ended a four-game losing streak.

“Any time you don’t lose a game, it’s a positive,” Johnson said. “Obviously, you’d like to win every single game. You can’t control that. You can only control your effort and attitude. This is something we really needed as a team, to come up here on the bus, stay in a hotel, eat lunches, play some games together. It’s good to come out of here with anything but a loss. That Bay City team is no joke. No. 20 (Gunnar Weber) can put the puck in the net. They’ve got some shifty players and are well-coached.”

Brighton 7, Canton 0

Lane Petit and Cameron Duffany each scored twice for Brighton. Nathan Daavettila, Dylan Hunt and Charlie Burchfield scored the other goals, while Ryan Nickerson made 12 saves for the shutout.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 3, Hartland 1

Ian Kastamo’s goal with 13:41 left in the game cut St. Mary’s lead to 2-1 before the Eaglets regained a two-goal lead with 3:18 remaining.

Boys basketball

Charyl Stockwell 62, Whitmore Lake 60

Henry Munkres hit the game-winning shot with one second left, completing a 23-point performance. He also had 13 rebounds and six assists.

Louis Perri had 13 rebounds and Parker Olejniczak nine points for the Sentinels.

Brighton 52, Northville 49

Eddie Millington scored 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots to lead Brighton.

Ben Anderson had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Ashton Tomassi had 11 points and four assists for the Bulldogs.

Hartland 55, Salem 52

Michael Pennala scored 13 points, Kyle Greig and Michael Kilburg had 11 each, and Vance King had nine for Hartland.

Williamston 64, Fowlerville 46

Brendan Ray scored 19 points, Wyatt Soli had 10 points, and Griffin Gonzalez had seven points and six rebounds for Fowlerville (2-6).

Girls basketball

Howell 31, Plymouth 28

Molly Deurloo had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists for Howell, while Gabby Piepho had nine points.

Pinckney 54, Byron 24

Alivia Ligrow had 16 points and Kailey Lambert 15 to lead Pinckney.

Williamston 45, Fowlerville 27

Tori Briggs scored eight points for Fowlerville, which was outscored 13-0 in the first quarter and 25-6 in the first half.

Boys swimming and diving

Brighton 108, Hartland 77

Brighton’s John McHugh won the 100-yard freestyle in 48.87 seconds, the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.76 and was on the winning 200 medley relay team.

Sam Keranen won the 200 individual medley (2:00.79), Noah Shand won the 500 freestyle (5:15.31) and Lincoln Hartman won the 100 backstroke for the Bulldogs (1:03.47).

Hartland’s Tyler Davis won the 200 freestyle (1:51.42) and 100 butterfly (56.46). Issac Davis won the 50 freestyle (22.86) and Jack Losert won diving (240.75) for the Eagles.

Pinckney 104, Tecumseh 78

Pinckney junior Dylan Ray won two races with state-qualifying times, taking the 200 individual medley in 2:03.87 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.28. He was also on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Talon Koppmann won the 200 freestyle (1:55.54), Conor Trotter the 100 backstroke (1:08.68), Lucas Mondro the 100 freestyle (53.11), Luke Eppler the 500 freestyle (5:52.44) and Anna Singleton diving (183.00) for Pinckney (4-1). Trotter, Mondro and Koppman were on two winning relays.

Boys skiing

Mt. Brighton giant slalom meet

John Popov was second and Hunter Post third to lead Brighton, which was fifth as a team. Howell’s Alex Cotton was seventh.

Girls skiing

Mt. Brighton giant slalom meet

Brighton finished second to Farmington Hills Mercy by a 38-39 margin. Charyl Stockwell’s Madelynne Lindsey won the race. Isabella Militello was fourth and Ava Popov eighth for Brighton, while Sydney Yates was ninth for Stockwell.

Wrestling

Pinckney 48, Ypsilanti 18

Pinckney 42, Hamtramck 24

Cooper Podhola, Noah Marvin, Levi Podhola, Drake Hurley, Garrett Sharp, Brady Raymond and Jeremiah Vanover were 2-0 for Pinckney (7-6).

Boys bowling

Brighton 20, Hartland 10

Jimmy Chmielewski rolled a 203 and Johnny Saunders a 195 to lead Brighton. Hartland’s Cameron Mitchell had a 195.

Girls bowling

Brighton 24, Hartland 6

Natalie Barrett led Brighton with a 155. Carlie Mitchell had games of 164 and 156 for Hartland.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

