FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Sean Payton says trade compensation to acquire his contractual rights will be 'a mid-to-late first-round pick'
The Sean Payton saga reaches a huge day Tuesday, when the Super Bowl-winning former head coach of the New Orleans Saints will be officially available for in-person interviews. The Denver Broncos, who fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the end of his first season, have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Payton, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed. The Saints still hold the contractual rights to Payton, and any team that hires him will have to create a trade package to send to New Orleans. The last NFL coaching trade took place in 2006, when the Kansas City Chiefs sent the New York Jets a fourth-round pick for Herm Edwards.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher suffers historical playoff meltdown, Mike McCarthy hints that team will stick with kicker
The Dallas Cowboys played a nearly perfect game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, well, except for one player. Brett Maher suffered a total meltdown on a night where he missed a total of four extra points, going just 1 for 5 in the Cowboys' 31-14 win. The performance...
CBS Sports
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Remains limited Wednesday
Hodgins (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports. Hodgins didn't do much during the Giants' walk-through practice Tuesday and remained limited Wednesday due to an ankle injury he presumably suffered during the team's wild-card win over Minnesota. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but as of now, it doesn't appear like Hodgins is in danger of missing Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia. The Oregon State product topped the century mark to open the playoffs, finishing with eight receptions on nine targets for 105 yards and a score, and has quickly turned into Daniel Jones' top pass catching option, totaling 33 catches on 42 targets for 355 yards and five scores over the Giants' past six games.
CBS Sports
Bills' Cole Beasley: Finds paydirt in wild-card round
Beasley brought in two of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 wild-card victory over the Dolphins. Making his third appearance for Buffalo since ending his brief retirement and joining the Bills' practice squad, Beasley saw his largest role to date in the postseason opener. Beasley and Khalil Shakir both played exactly 30 of the Bills' 72 offensive snaps, with the two wideouts splitting the No. 3 receiver role, with Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) inactive for the contest. Though Beasley had a costly drop in the contest in which the ball bounced off his chest and into the waiting arms of a Miami defender for an interception, the 33-year-old made up for it by scoring a go-ahead six-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Beasley may not have an opportunity to build on the performance in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Bills, as McKenzie appears on track to play and could reclaim the No. 3 wideout role.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Jones: Makes history in wild-card win
Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns while adding 78 rushing yards on 17 carries in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. In leading the Giants to an upset win and the franchise's first playoff victory in 11 years, Jones became the first QB in NFL postseason history to throw for 300 yards and multiple TDs while rushing for 70 or more yards. His first touchdown, a 14-yard strike to Isaiah Hodgins late in the first quarter, gave New York its first lead of the game, while Jones' nine-yard toss to Daniel Bellinger early in the third kept the Giants ahead of the Vikes in the back-and-forth contest. The quarterback will now gear up for a meeting with the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense he struggled against the only time he faced them in the regular season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Carries Giants to victory
Barkley carried the ball nine times for 53 yards and two touchdowns while catching five of six targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. While Daniel Jones wound up leading the Giants in both carries and rushing yards, Barkley made his touches on the ground count, scoring his team's first points on a 28-yard dash in the first quarter and then plunging into the end zone from two yards out in the fourth for what proved to be the winning touchdown. The star running back will now set his sights on the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense that held Barkley to only 48 scrimmage yards in their only meeting during the regular season, as Barkley was rested for the second, meaningless contest.
CBS Sports
Prisco's NFL divisional round playoff picks: Cowboys upset 49ers; close calls for Chiefs, Eagles and Bills
What a way to open the NFL playoffs for me last week. It was Super Wild Card Weekend and I was super with my picks. I went 4-0 with my Best Bets as part of the Pick Six Podcast, went 4-2 with my ATS picks in our CBS Sports expert picks and I was 6-0 straight up.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Bryan Mone: Knee procedure reveals more issues
Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Mone had a "difficult surgery" in which more issues were discovered than previously diagnosed, ultimately suggesting a lengthy recovery, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Mone shifted to Seattle's injured reserve back on Dec. 20 due to an ACL injury, and he's now...
CBS Sports
Steelers' Kenny Pickett says it would be 'awesome' to be reunited with former Pitt teammate Jordan Addison
Joe Burrow was successful in helping convince the Bengals to reunite him with Ja'Marr Chase following Burrow's rookie season. The duo picked up where they left off at LSU and have played an integral role in the franchise's rise to the top of the NFL's food chain. Steelers quarterback Kenny...
CBS Sports
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
CBS Sports
Sam Hubbard's 98-yard score breaks playoff record previously held by member of Steelers' Steel Curtain defense
Along with serving as the game-winning score, Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown during Super Wild Card Weekend put the Bengals' defensive end in the history books. Hubbard's score now stands as the fourth longest defensive touchdown in NFL playoff history. It is the longest fumble return for...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers trade up to No. 1 overall for QB, Commanders select Anthony Richardson
Even though it's "early" in the pre-draft process, it doesn't feel too early to run through trade scenarios for the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall. While it's true the current regime didn't pick Justin Fields, it feels like a trade back is bound to happen. What would it look...
CBS Sports
Prisco's divisional round playoff picks, plus biggest questions facing 8 remaining Super Bowl contenders
Happy Wednesday, all. We're officially three days away from the next round of playoff action. So buckle up! John Breech is taking the day to shop for extra snacks in anticipation of the Bengals game, so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the league.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stymied on ground in win
Elliott rushed 13 times for 27 yards and brought in one of two targets for nine yards in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. Elliott has often derived his fantasy value from cashing in his red-zone opportunities, but absent those Monday night, he was limited to a middling performance. The veteran back logged two fewer carries than backfield mate Tony Pollard, and Dak Prescott vultured one red-zone rushing touchdown before Michael Gallup recorded a two-yard scoring grab in the third quarter after Elliott got the ball down to the two-yard line. The veteran back could struggle again in Sunday's divisional-round road clash against the 49ers' elite run defense.
CBS Sports
Three keys to a Jaguars upset over the Chiefs: Trevor Lawrence exploits suspect secondary, defense stands tall
The first game of the NFL's divisional round weekend between the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars and the AFC's top overall seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, is a fun juxtaposition of expectations. Making the divisional round has become a right of passage for the Chiefs since the arrival of All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who led the NFL in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41) this season. The 27-year-old is seeking to become the first quarterback with five conference championship game appearances before turning 30. Mahomes is 5-0 in the first two rounds of the playoffs in his career with the most prolific numbers in the first rounds since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Plans to play through pain
Ojulari (quadriceps) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, but he said he plans on playing in Saturday's divisional-around matchup against Philadelphia, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Ojulari has been limited during back-to-back practices to begin prep but is expected to suit up Saturday, though his effectiveness will be...
