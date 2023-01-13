ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee football quarterback Tayven Jackson enters transfer portal | Reports

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 5 days ago
football quarterback Tayven Jackson has entered the transfer portal, according to numerous reports.

Jackson was a four-star signee in the 2022 class. He played three games as a freshman, passing for 37 yards and rushing for a touchdown. It counts as a redshirt year, so he has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

It may not affect who starts for Tennessee in the 2023 season.

Joe Milton, the Orange Bowl MVP, already was the front-runner to replace SEC Offensive Player of the Year Hendon Hooker. And Nico Iamaleava, a five-star signee in the 2023 class, will compete to play sooner than later.

But Jackson's departure certainly impacts Tennessee's depth, its offseason and future at quarterback.

Milton and Iamaleava are the only scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, so the Vols must add at least one before the season.

After the Orange Bowl, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle said Tennessee would not add a quarterback through the transfer portal. But, obviously, that plan must change.

The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal is Wednesday. It will re-open May 1-15. Teams can add players at any time, but the options won't change between those dates.

Milton has one season of eligibility remaining. So Iamaleava is now the presumed front-runner to start in 2024 unless the Vols add a viable competitor. There's time for Tennessee to adjust, but the quarterback rotation could be light in spring practice.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

