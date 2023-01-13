ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Bills LB Matt Milano is All-Pro pick; Stefon Diggs makes 2nd-team

By Jonah Bronstein
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pvj5_0kDqhsG700

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Linebacker Matt Milano was the lone Bills player selected to The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro First Team. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was a second-team selection.

This is the first selection for Milano, who compiled 99 tackles (72 solo, 12 for loss), three interceptions, 1.5 sacks and a defensive touchdown in 15 games. Buffalo’s fifth-round pick out of Boston College in 2017 was chosen as a Pro Bowl alternate in his sixth season.

Bills Pro Bowl selections: QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs, S Jordan Poyer, C Mitch Morse

Diggs, in his third consecutive Pro Bowl season since joining the Bills, had 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns, tying Bill Brooks’ franchise record. Diggs also made second-team All-Pro in 2020.

No Bills players made the inaugural NFLPA All-Pro team voted on by the players.

Matt Milano receives AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor

Milano is the fifth current Bills player to receive first-team All-Pro recognition while on the team, joining cornerback Tre’Davious White (2019), quarterback Josh Allen (2020), safety Jordan Poyer (2021), and Diggs.

This is the first time a Bills linebacker has made the AP All-Pro team since Takeo Spikes in 2004. The other Bills linebackers to earn first-team nods are: Archie Matsos (1960), Mike Stratton (1964, 1965, 1966), Cornelius Bennett (1988), and Bryce Paup (1995).

The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro team

Selected by a national panel of 50 media members . This was the first year for the AP’s new voting system. Voters chose a first team and a second team. First-team votes are worth 3 points, second-team votes are worth 1.

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back — Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo

Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver

Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter — Tommy Townsend, Kansas City

Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England

Special Teamer — Jeremy Reaves, Washington

Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

___

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia

Running Back — Nick Chubb, Cleveland

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas

Left Tackle — Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia

Interior Linemen — Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; CJ Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.

Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia

Safeties — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota

Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit

Special Teamer — George Odum, San Francisco

Long Snapper — Nick Moore, Baltimore

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Sheriff’s update on 6 dead in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference with Sheriff Mike Boudreaux on Tuesday afternoon with an update on the six shooting deaths that took place on Monday in Goshen. Deputies say that they responded at around 3:30 a.m. after a call came in as an active shooter. Upon arrival, […]
GOSHEN, CA
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
YourCentralValley.com

This Day in Bulldog History: January 15th

CINCINNATI (KSEE) – One year ago, on January 15th, 2022, the Cincinnati Bengals hosted the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC playoff game on Wild Card Weekend. That was Derek Carr’s playoff debut in the NFL. Carr was in his eighth season as the Raiders’ quarterback. The team made the playoffs in his third season, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
YourCentralValley.com

McSwain Union Elementary closure extended due to flooding

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – McSwain Union Elementary officials announced the school will remain closed through next Friday, Jan. 20. The school superintendent says the flooding of both the East and West Campuses continues and there are multiple breaks in the Bear Creek levy, describing the water flow to be ” completely uncontrolled”. The water is […]
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies search for suspects in deadly Goshen shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six people were shot and killed in Tulare County, among the victims of a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby, according to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. Tulare County sheriffs are calling it a cartel-style execution. Authorities are actively searching for two suspects in this case. The shooting happened around […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy