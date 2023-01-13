Read full article on original website
JCPenney to Close New York Store Location Soon
New tenants join Mall at Greece Ridge
This follows four other tenants that came to the mall in 2022.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Update on Apple Cinema project in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — This good question is about a new business moving into Pittsford Plaza. Soon you’ll be able to order food from a full service kitchen straight to your seat at the movies. Here’s the update on the former Pittsford Cinema which is tentatively set to open...
13 WHAM
New Year, New Pet with Verona Street Animal Shelter
Rochester, NY — The new year means a fresh start, and it might just be the perfect time to adopt a pet!. From dogs and cats to everything in between, Verona Street Animal Shelter has just what you need if you are looking to ring in the new year with a new best furry friend.
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!
It can be hard to determine the value of your home, especially if you're not familiar with the tools and techniques used to calculate the value of a home. This article will introduce you to what contributes to the value of a home, the basics of house value estimation, teach you some of the tools that can help, and understand what professionals can help get an accurate value for your home.
Canandaigua planning Main St. development
The Main St. lot most recently had a Tom's Mobil.
13 WHAM
Fox Cocktail Lounge with Liba Spirits
Rochester, NY — For many the start of the year is about self improvement or even committing to a dry January. However, if you are more interested on having a good time or indulging yourself more then look no further. Liba Spirits is a Nomadic distillery brand that prides...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A donation of 'Hope'
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on JK Executive Strategies. Tuesday was delivery day for volunteers who collected clothing for the Villa of Hope's Hope Place psychiatric diversion program. JK helps in leadership recruitment, and realizes the need for job seekers to look their best. "Villa of Hope...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Making dreams come true
Spencerport, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a fun night to make dreams come true!. Nothing like a fun night of trivia competition to sharpen your wits. Don Alhart even had a chance to help out at Pinewood Country Club as the Spencerport Rotary hosted the competition. Competing...
Town of Victor loses court ruling, Eastview Mall store still unoccupied
Both the developer of the mall, Wilmorite, and the town of Victor are still looking to do something with the space.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Making spirits bright for veteran families
Ontario County, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the Ontario Women's Republican Club. They brightened the lives of three veterans' families this holiday season, with donations of presents, gift cards, and groceries. It was all made possible through various fundraising events held throughout the year. The women expressed...
13 WHAM
A little icy Thursday morning in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It looks like another chance for a light icy glaze is on the way. You may remember Tuesday morning's weather was icy across the region and it looks like tomorrow morning's weather could be similar. A storm system will be moving into the Great Lakes from...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Brief icy mix then plain rain showers as temperatures climb above freezing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some light freezing rain will fall for a couple hours on Tuesday morning before temperatures climb above freezing and precipitation becomes more showery toward midday and the afternoon. Not anticipating any major issues but all it takes is a little ice to make things slippery. Watch...
WHEC TV-10
Firefighters battle large commercial fire on St. Paul Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A two-alarm fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the ALSCO Uniforms Building on St. Paul Street. Firefighters said it was an accidental commercial dryer fire that resulted in heavy smoke damage to the building. Firefighters extinguished the dryer fire within 30 minutes. Nobody was hurt...
newyorkupstate.com
Rock band Chicago to perform 2 Upstate NY concerts
Chicago is returning to Upstate New York this year. The Grammy-winning rock band will perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Event Center in Verona, N.Y., on Saturday, April, 22, and at the Kodak Center in Rochester on Wednesday, June 21. Both concerts will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets...
Commercial fire on Gorham St. at Martin St. in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters were called to a fire at a building on the corner of Gorham Street at Martin Street in Rochester Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene shortly after 9:00 p.m. Firefighters tell News 8 they found a large commercial dryer fire inside. Investigators say no one was inside the […]
13 WHAM
Person rescued from roof of house fire on Merrimac Street
Rochester, N.Y — One person is in the hospital after being rescued from the roof of a vacant home on the city's north side. Crews responded to the home on Merrimac Street around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said a man inside the home was able to get out through...
13 WHAM
Local pharmacies dealing with shortages of children's medication
Rochester, N.Y. — Shortages of children's Tylenol and Ibuprofen have some parents scouring the aisles of local stores. Johnson & Johnson said it's seeing high consumer demand for children's Tylenol and Motrin, driven by an "extremely challenging cold and flu season." The children's pain relief section is sparse at...
Kucko’s Camera: Duck struggles in Niagara River rapids
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko takes his camera to the Niagara River, where he spotted a little duck working hard to swim against the current.
Police search for suspect in Pittsford jewelry shop robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a man who they say robbed the Source jewelry shop in Pittsford Monday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 20s entered the store shortly before 2:00 p.m. and asked to see the merchandise. He then allegedly grabbed some of the products and […]
