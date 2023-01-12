ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hotels Magazine

Briefs: Standard Ibiza changes hands; Hyatt Regency opens in London; and a new GM hits The Mark

THE STANDARD IBIZA TRANSACTS: London-based investment manager Schroders Capital has acquired the 67-room Standard Ibiza in Spain for an undisclosed amount. KKH Property Investor was the seller. CMS Albiñana & Suárez de Lezo advised Schroders Capital. It is the third post-pandemic acquisition that Schroders Capital has closed in Spain and the second that it entrusts to the firm after the purchase of the Hotel Apolo in Barcelona at the end of July 2021. Schroders Capital has €84 billion worth of assets under management as of end-of-June 2022. The seller, KKH Property Investors, was advised by Pinsent Masons.
INDIANA STATE
Hotels Magazine

Valor Hospitality forms JV with Dubai’s investment arm

Valor Hospitality Partners, an Atlanta-based owner, developer and operator, has entered into a joint venture with the principal investment arm of the Dubai government, Investment Corp. of Dubai (ICD). In partnership with the hospitality and leisure vertical of ICD, Valor has commenced operational transition of more than 800 rooms across...
RadarOnline

War Footing: Putin's 'Unstoppable' 7,000 MPH Nuke-Carrying Warship Nearing UK

Vladimir Putin’s newly deployed nuke-carrying warship has been tracked entering the North Sea and quickly approaching the United Kingdom, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The Russian warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was reportedly spotted entering the North Sea on Wednesday by the Royal Navy.As a result, the Royal Navy deployed two specialist ships of their own to track and report the actions and movements of the Admiral Gorshkov back to their base.According to Daily Star, the Russian warship is currently within international waters just outside the UK, Norway and Belgium. The Admiral Gorshkov is currently being captained by Admiral Kasatonov and is also...
BBC

Wales Wheelchair rugby league team's historic Brazil tour rescheduled to September

Wales Wheelchair rugby league team's 2023 tour to Brazil has been rescheduled from February until September at the hosts' request. Wales will become first non-Americas nation to undertake the trip. Brazil asked Wales to instead visit in the autumn to coincide with the South American Championships, involving men, women and...
BBC

England 63-59 Jamaica: Roses beat Sunshine Girls to wrap up series victory

England beat Jamaica 63-59 in their final match to wrap up a 2-1 series victory against the Sunshine Girls. With the series poised at 1-1, England had to fend off a feisty Jamaica performance in front of a lively crowd at London's Copper Box. England are ranked third in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy