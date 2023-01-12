Read full article on original website
Hotels Magazine
Briefs: Standard Ibiza changes hands; Hyatt Regency opens in London; and a new GM hits The Mark
THE STANDARD IBIZA TRANSACTS: London-based investment manager Schroders Capital has acquired the 67-room Standard Ibiza in Spain for an undisclosed amount. KKH Property Investor was the seller. CMS Albiñana & Suárez de Lezo advised Schroders Capital. It is the third post-pandemic acquisition that Schroders Capital has closed in Spain and the second that it entrusts to the firm after the purchase of the Hotel Apolo in Barcelona at the end of July 2021. Schroders Capital has €84 billion worth of assets under management as of end-of-June 2022. The seller, KKH Property Investors, was advised by Pinsent Masons.
CNBC
Sweden finds Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals, which could become 'more important than oil and gas'
Swedish mining company LKAB discovered one million metric tons of rare earth oxides, which are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines. CEO Jan Moström said it was good news for Europe, which imports 99% of its rare earth elements from China. In 2022, European Commission President Ursula von...
Business is trusted most in a polarized world, report says
In a survey conducted in 28 countries, 62% of respondents see business as both competent and ethical, compared with 51% for governments and 50% for the media.
Funeral of Greece’s last king, Constantine II, takes place in Athens
He was a king without a crown, a monarch without a kingdom, for longer than most can remember. But for a few hours in Athens on Monday, Constantine II, the royal who reigned for barely three years before being forced into exile, was king of the Hellenes again for thousands of his former subjects.
Hotels Magazine
Valor Hospitality forms JV with Dubai’s investment arm
Valor Hospitality Partners, an Atlanta-based owner, developer and operator, has entered into a joint venture with the principal investment arm of the Dubai government, Investment Corp. of Dubai (ICD). In partnership with the hospitality and leisure vertical of ICD, Valor has commenced operational transition of more than 800 rooms across...
War Footing: Putin's 'Unstoppable' 7,000 MPH Nuke-Carrying Warship Nearing UK
Vladimir Putin’s newly deployed nuke-carrying warship has been tracked entering the North Sea and quickly approaching the United Kingdom, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The Russian warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was reportedly spotted entering the North Sea on Wednesday by the Royal Navy.As a result, the Royal Navy deployed two specialist ships of their own to track and report the actions and movements of the Admiral Gorshkov back to their base.According to Daily Star, the Russian warship is currently within international waters just outside the UK, Norway and Belgium. The Admiral Gorshkov is currently being captained by Admiral Kasatonov and is also...
BBC
Wales Wheelchair rugby league team's historic Brazil tour rescheduled to September
Wales Wheelchair rugby league team's 2023 tour to Brazil has been rescheduled from February until September at the hosts' request. Wales will become first non-Americas nation to undertake the trip. Brazil asked Wales to instead visit in the autumn to coincide with the South American Championships, involving men, women and...
How to Watch the IIHF Women’s World U-18 Championship Semifinals - Sweden v. USA, Finland v. Canada | Channel, Stream, Preview
Only four countries remain at this year’s IIHF Women’s Under-18 World Hockey Championship, including the two sports’ superpowers. They will look to punch their tickets to their Gold Medal Game in very similar-looking semifinals on Saturday. Watch women’s hockey on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and ESPN+
FIFA Opens Disciplinary Case After Argentina WC Celebrations
Argentina could face discipline for alleged offensive player misconduct that reportedly took place after the World Cup final in December.
Team Continental Europe Secures Hero Cup Victory
Francesco Molinari's team claimed a 14.5 - 10.5 victory in Abu Dhabi, as they picked up the Hero Cup in commanding fashion
BBC
England 63-59 Jamaica: Roses beat Sunshine Girls to wrap up series victory
England beat Jamaica 63-59 in their final match to wrap up a 2-1 series victory against the Sunshine Girls. With the series poised at 1-1, England had to fend off a feisty Jamaica performance in front of a lively crowd at London's Copper Box. England are ranked third in the...
ng-sportingnews.com
CHAN 2023 match schedule, results, tables, teams for African Nations Championship and how AFCON is different
The 2023 African Nations Championship, or CHAN for short, is being played in Algeria this January. The event is officially labeled as a 2022 event, but it was pushed by six months due to a scheduling backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament, which has been expanded to feature...
