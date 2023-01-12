Vladimir Putin’s newly deployed nuke-carrying warship has been tracked entering the North Sea and quickly approaching the United Kingdom, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The Russian warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was reportedly spotted entering the North Sea on Wednesday by the Royal Navy.As a result, the Royal Navy deployed two specialist ships of their own to track and report the actions and movements of the Admiral Gorshkov back to their base.According to Daily Star, the Russian warship is currently within international waters just outside the UK, Norway and Belgium. The Admiral Gorshkov is currently being captained by Admiral Kasatonov and is also...

3 DAYS AGO