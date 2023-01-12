ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit

JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
The Independent

Ex-McDonald’s CEO whose separation agreement was valued at $105m charged by SEC

A former chief executive of McDonald’s has been charged by America’s federal regulator for making “misleading” claims about his sacking from the company in 2019.Steve Easterbrook has been fined $400,000 for charges related to his termination from the burger giant. While he has agreed to a five-year ban from serving on the board of a public company and paying the penalty, Mr Easterbrook has not admitted or denied the findings.The fast-food chain fired Mr Easterbrook in November 2019 after finding that he allegedly engaged in an inappropriate personal relationship with an employee at McDonald’s in violation of company policy,...
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX International had $8 billion in assets when new CEO took over and a 'very substantial recovery' is still possible

Sam Bankman-Fried has resurfaced on Substack and claims the firm could have survived the liquidity crisis. He also claims FTX International had $8 billion in assets before the bankruptcy. "In addition to that, there were numerous potential funding offers–including signed LOIs post chapter 11 filing totaling over $4b." Sam...
insideevs.com

BMW CEO: Future Investment In US Will Not Be Guided By Politics

BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse said last week that market demand, not politics, will guide the carmaker's future investment in the US. Referring to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that ties US EV tax credits to North American production and sourcing of key parts and raw materials, the outspoken executive vowed that BMW Group will not be forced off-course by political agendas and will do what makes business sense for the company.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
salestechstar.com

Deloitte US Selects Jason Girzadas CEO; Lara Abrash Chair of the Board

Marking the culmination of the leadership succession process that Deloitte US undertakes every four years, Jason Girzadas has been selected as chief executive officer and Lara Abrash has been selected as the chair of the board, beginning June 4, 2023, subject to a partner ratification vote. Jason and Lara will succeed Deloitte US CEO Joe Ucuzoglu and Chair Janet Foutty.
thefastmode.com

Dtac, True Move Into the Final Phase of the Merger

Dtac and True have held separate board meetings regarding the ongoing merger process between the companies. The boards of directors approved to call for a joint shareholder meeting on 23 February to conclude on final matters before closing. Subject to satisfactory outcome of the remaining procedural steps, the parties aim to complete the transaction within the first quarter of 2023.
ffnews.com

Ingenico announces strategic PPaaS partnership with Klarna

Ingenico, a global leader in payments acceptance solutions, and Klarna, the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, today announced a global strategic partnership that will facilitate the roll out of Klarna’s flexible payment options at the point of sale using PPaaS, Ingenico’s innovative, cloud Payments Platform as a Service.
TechCrunch

Indian edtech giant Byju’s changes sales strategy in key revamp

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, India’s most valuable, said on Monday its sales people no longer visit students’ homes to pitch to their parents. Instead, the entire sales workforce now works from inside the office and reaches out virtually to only those whose children have shown a clear interest in subscribing to the platform.
PYMNTS

Guesty Adds GuestyPay Payments to Property Management System

Guesty has added a payment processing solution to its hospitality and property management operating system. The new GuestyPay is available to customers in the United States and is to be extended in the middle of the year to those in the United Kingdom and the European Union, Guesty said in a Tuesday (Jan. 10) press release emailed to PYMNTS.
Hotels Magazine

Valor Hospitality forms JV with Dubai’s investment arm

Valor Hospitality Partners, an Atlanta-based owner, developer and operator, has entered into a joint venture with the principal investment arm of the Dubai government, Investment Corp. of Dubai (ICD). In partnership with the hospitality and leisure vertical of ICD, Valor has commenced operational transition of more than 800 rooms across...
salestechstar.com

ACV Equips Dealer Partners with Solutions to Manage Rising Used and Aged Retail Inventory

Find out how ACV tools help dealers keep the right retail-ready vehicles and wholesale non-core inventory efficiently, profitably and in-network at NADA Booth #3141. As the automotive industry continues to consolidate at an accelerated pace, combined with increasing volumes of aging retail inventory, major dealership groups around the country are turning to ACV’s customizable solutions to manage inventory efficiently and profitably across multiple rooftops. ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services company for dealers and commercial partners, will be hosting workshops to showcase these solutions at booth #3141 at the 2023 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show from January 27 – 29 in Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy