JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit
JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
TechSpot
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
Ex-McDonald’s CEO whose separation agreement was valued at $105m charged by SEC
A former chief executive of McDonald’s has been charged by America’s federal regulator for making “misleading” claims about his sacking from the company in 2019.Steve Easterbrook has been fined $400,000 for charges related to his termination from the burger giant. While he has agreed to a five-year ban from serving on the board of a public company and paying the penalty, Mr Easterbrook has not admitted or denied the findings.The fast-food chain fired Mr Easterbrook in November 2019 after finding that he allegedly engaged in an inappropriate personal relationship with an employee at McDonald’s in violation of company policy,...
Goldman Sachs employees were laid off at ‘meetings’ they had been emailed calendar invites for: Report
Add “David’s Demolition Day” at Goldman Sachs to the debate on proper layoffs etiquette.
Millennial founder who sold her fintech to JPMorgan for $175M is now being sued for allegedly inventing 4 million customers
Charlie Javice launched Frank six years ago to help students grappling with the soaring cost of college tuition to afford higher education, but Chase alleges 93% of her customers were fictitious.
Key Marijuana Executive Changes You Should Know About: This Company Got A New CEO & More News
Humble & Fume Inc. HMBL HUMBF has named chairman of the board Jakob Ripshtein to be its new CEO. He replaces Joel Toguri, who is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Ripshtein brings over thirty years of experience leading corporate strategy, marketing, and sales and a deep understanding of...
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX International had $8 billion in assets when new CEO took over and a 'very substantial recovery' is still possible
Sam Bankman-Fried has resurfaced on Substack and claims the firm could have survived the liquidity crisis. He also claims FTX International had $8 billion in assets before the bankruptcy. "In addition to that, there were numerous potential funding offers–including signed LOIs post chapter 11 filing totaling over $4b." Sam...
insideevs.com
BMW CEO: Future Investment In US Will Not Be Guided By Politics
BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse said last week that market demand, not politics, will guide the carmaker's future investment in the US. Referring to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that ties US EV tax credits to North American production and sourcing of key parts and raw materials, the outspoken executive vowed that BMW Group will not be forced off-course by political agendas and will do what makes business sense for the company.
Former Powerhandz CEO Appointed Head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator Program
When a Black woman is well-versed in a wealth of knowledge, the power will always be in her hands. Former Powerhandz CEO Danyel Surrency Jones is venturing toward new business endeavors as she maneuvers her knowledge of business and leadership strategies as the newly appointed head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator (BBA) program.
salestechstar.com
Deloitte US Selects Jason Girzadas CEO; Lara Abrash Chair of the Board
Marking the culmination of the leadership succession process that Deloitte US undertakes every four years, Jason Girzadas has been selected as chief executive officer and Lara Abrash has been selected as the chair of the board, beginning June 4, 2023, subject to a partner ratification vote. Jason and Lara will succeed Deloitte US CEO Joe Ucuzoglu and Chair Janet Foutty.
Marsha Vande Berg’s Sustainability Stars: With Norio Masuda, Senior Manager, Hitachi Ltd.
Adapting new climate disclosure regulations to Japanese business culture.
JPMorgan Alleges Founder of Acquired Startup Faked Millions of Accounts
thefastmode.com
Dtac, True Move Into the Final Phase of the Merger
Dtac and True have held separate board meetings regarding the ongoing merger process between the companies. The boards of directors approved to call for a joint shareholder meeting on 23 February to conclude on final matters before closing. Subject to satisfactory outcome of the remaining procedural steps, the parties aim to complete the transaction within the first quarter of 2023.
Flexport is cutting 20% of employees, 4 months after Amazon boss Dave Clark took over the buzzy supply chain startup. Read the full layoff memo.
Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen told their staff of 3,000 "we're going to need to be nimble" in the current slowdown in global trade.
ffnews.com
Ingenico announces strategic PPaaS partnership with Klarna
Ingenico, a global leader in payments acceptance solutions, and Klarna, the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, today announced a global strategic partnership that will facilitate the roll out of Klarna’s flexible payment options at the point of sale using PPaaS, Ingenico’s innovative, cloud Payments Platform as a Service.
TechCrunch
Indian edtech giant Byju’s changes sales strategy in key revamp
The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, India’s most valuable, said on Monday its sales people no longer visit students’ homes to pitch to their parents. Instead, the entire sales workforce now works from inside the office and reaches out virtually to only those whose children have shown a clear interest in subscribing to the platform.
Guesty Adds GuestyPay Payments to Property Management System
Guesty has added a payment processing solution to its hospitality and property management operating system. The new GuestyPay is available to customers in the United States and is to be extended in the middle of the year to those in the United Kingdom and the European Union, Guesty said in a Tuesday (Jan. 10) press release emailed to PYMNTS.
Hotels Magazine
Valor Hospitality forms JV with Dubai’s investment arm
Valor Hospitality Partners, an Atlanta-based owner, developer and operator, has entered into a joint venture with the principal investment arm of the Dubai government, Investment Corp. of Dubai (ICD). In partnership with the hospitality and leisure vertical of ICD, Valor has commenced operational transition of more than 800 rooms across...
salestechstar.com
ACV Equips Dealer Partners with Solutions to Manage Rising Used and Aged Retail Inventory
Find out how ACV tools help dealers keep the right retail-ready vehicles and wholesale non-core inventory efficiently, profitably and in-network at NADA Booth #3141. As the automotive industry continues to consolidate at an accelerated pace, combined with increasing volumes of aging retail inventory, major dealership groups around the country are turning to ACV’s customizable solutions to manage inventory efficiently and profitably across multiple rooftops. ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services company for dealers and commercial partners, will be hosting workshops to showcase these solutions at booth #3141 at the 2023 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show from January 27 – 29 in Dallas, Texas.
