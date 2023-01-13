Car fire causes lane closure on I-85 in east Alabama
MACON COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A multi-vehicle crash involving a fire is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85.
The crash happened around 8:17 a.m. Friday. ALEA says one vehicle is currently on fire.
Due to this crash, the northbound lane of I-85 near mile marker 20 in Macon County is closed for an uncertain amount of time.
ALEA says troopers are responding to the scene.
