Macon County, AL

Car fire causes lane closure on I-85 in east Alabama

By Nicole Sanders
 5 days ago

MACON COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A multi-vehicle crash involving a fire is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85.

The crash happened around 8:17 a.m. Friday. ALEA says one vehicle is currently on fire.

Due to this crash, the northbound lane of I-85 near mile marker 20 in Macon County is closed for an uncertain amount of time.

25 years her way: Sherri Jackson discusses a quarter-century of ‘loving on Birmingham’

ALEA says troopers are responding to the scene.

WRBL will update this article with any new information as it becomes available.

